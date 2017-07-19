High Commission goes Potter with online quiz

THE British High Commission in Nicosia is organising an online trivia quiz to mark the 20th anniversary of the publication of the best-seller ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, JK Rowling’s first book in the popular series, with box office sales of the film topping nearly $1bn.

Those who know what the only antidote to Basilisk venom is, or the symbol for Gryffindor house, have a good chance of winning. There are four options for each answer to help participants who are not so sure. The antidote to the venom is either a bezoar, dragon’s blood, a mandrake draught or Phoenix tears.

Four winners will receive an anniversary print of the book, signed by High Commissioner Matthew Kidd and the winners will be invited for afternoon tea at his residence in Nicosia to receive the prize.

The online quiz will end on August 20, the winners will be announced by August 22 and the prizes will be awarded at the end of the month.

If more than four persons answer all questions correctly, the High Commission will randomly draw a winner from a hat.

If no one answers all questions correctly, the participant with the most right answers will win.

The quiz can be found at https://www.onlinequizcreator.com/harry-potter-20/quiz-292359.

‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ served as a theme for this year’s Queen’s birthday party at the High Commissioner’s residence on June 20.

For information about the quiz contact the British High Commission at 22-861383.