Israel, Central European states say better EU-Israel ties needed

July 19th, 2017 Europe, Middle East 0 comments

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd L), Visegrad Group (V4) Prime Ministers, Czech Republic’s Bohuslav Sobotka (L), Hungary’s Viktor Orban (C to R), Slovakia’s Robert Fico and Poland’s Beata Szydlo attend a news conference in Budapest, Hungary, July 19, 2017

The leaders of Hungary and Israel on Wednesday called for improved relations between the EU and Israel, notably in security and technology, in an era defined by terrorism threats and migration.

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungary’s Viktor Orban both said relations should be reassessed as Israel was being criticised in Brussels while playing a stabilising role in the Middle East, which benefited Europe.

The prime ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia – who also attended the meeting with Netanyahu – said they supported improved Israel-EU relations.

