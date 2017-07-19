Makronisos gets its MC on

Just before Craig David performed in Ayia Napa last summer, social media was on fire and the questions of how to get tickets, what friends would be going and where the kids would be left for the night were pretty much standard. This year the chart-topping international superstar is heading our way again for two performances where he will present TS5 once more, so warn your babysitters.

David’s TS5 started out as the most exclusive pre-party in Miami hosted by the musician at his penthouse home, Tower Suite 5. His sets combine massive old skool anthems from R&B to Swing beat, and from Garage to Bashment to current chart-topping House hits.

Since 2013, David has built the TS5 brand by touring as a DJ – something he feels right at home doing, as it is how his career began. He has taken his sound to some of the biggest clubs in France, Italy, Morocco, Moscow, South Korea, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beijing and now he is getting ready to bring it to our party city.

With David’s ability to sing, MC and work the crowd while DJing simultaneously, TS5 is a completely unique experience.

He will perform at Makronisos Bay Beach in Ayia Napa first on Monday and then he will be back to give us some more on August 14 as part of the Beach Cult Live Music Festival.

Tickets can be purchased from the Eventbrite website at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/.

Craig David

Live performance by the MC. July 24 and August 14. Makronisos Bay Beach, Ayia Napa. 7pm. €62.96-42.37. Tel: 95-100111