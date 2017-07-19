Man critical after he was hit by car

A 37-year-old man was in critical condition on Wednesday after being hit by a car the previous day in Limassol.

The accident occurred at around 6pm when a 25-year-old driver, in an effort to avoid a collision with another car, veered off Iapetou Street in Ayios Athanasios and drove into a car park, initially hitting a car and then injuring the man, who had been walking in the car park.

The driver went on to hit another two cars before bringing the vehicle under control.

The injured man was taken to Limassol general hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple rib fractures, a cervical fracture, a fractured vertebrae, broken legs, and lung and kidney injuries.

Due to the severity of his condition he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital where he is being treated in the intensive care unit.

His condition is critical but stable.