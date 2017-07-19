New venue in Paphos, with new sounds

If you are a Paphian and you like to get out and about for a meal and some musical entertainment you will know that the city has lots to offer. You may have also already visited the regular spots, tasted the food and heard the entertainment a couple of times and be wanting to find somewhere and something new.

The new place is the Blue Diamond Beach Restaurant in Yeroskipou and the new entertainment will be by singer Graham Doolan, who will be performing hits from the decades on Friday from between 8.30pm and 10.30pm. While you get your fill of Doolan and all the songs that will take us back to other times and places, you can enjoy the restaurant’s specialities, that are, according to the chef “tasty and stylish dishes that do not need to be expensive.”

Doolan, who has been performing in the Paphos area for the last four years, is a dynamic vocalist who has been performing around Europe since a very young age. He started out performing in choirs and bands and eventually became a solo act – he also does a few tribute shows.

The restaurant is located just by the sea and offers a place for anyone to relax and enjoy the serene atmosphere. Its pool bar will have you drinking cocktail after cocktail while you soak up the rays during the day or enjoy the sounds of Doolan at night. There is also a sandy playground in the garden where the kids can play.

So, get ready for some tracks from the Temptations, Lionel Richie, ABBA, Tom Jones, the Proclaimers, Wham, Bruno Mars, Tina Turner and many, many more at your new venue and musical adventure in Paphos.

Graham Doolan

Live performance by the singer. July 21. Blue Diamond Restaurant, Riccos Beach, Paphos. 8.30pm. Tel: 99-939859