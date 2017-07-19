Refugees urge rethink of decision to open fenced-off Varosha beach

July 19th, 2017 Cyprus, Divided Island, featured 60 comments

Refugees urge rethink of decision to open fenced-off Varosha beach

The beach is near Varosha

THE Turkish military’s decision to open up part of the beach in occupied Deryneia that falls within the fenced-off area of Varosha, is in violation of UN and European resolutions that call for the return of Famagusta to its rightful owners, the refugee municipality said on Wednesday.

In an announcement, the Famagusta municipality condemned “the actions of the Turkish Cypriot Famagusta ‘municipality’ and of its ‘mayor’ Ismail Arter for seeking and achieving an agreement with the Turkish occupation forces to open part of the beach of the fenced-off Varosha for use by Turkish nationals and Turkish Cypriots”.

It also urged the ‘municipality’ in question and organised Turkish Cypriot groups of Famagusta to reconsider the move, “which jeopardises the confidence of both parties to find a viable settlement solution”.

Arter announced earlier in the week that a beach in occupied Deryneia that was off-limits as it was in a military area, is to open to the public as of next month, but only for Turkish Cypriots and Turkish nationals. The announcement followed a protocol signed between the Famagusta ‘municipality’ in the north and the Turkish military.

The 240-metre stretch, will be open to the public between May 15 and October 29 each year, and the protocol will be renewed annually. The protocol stipulates that entrance to the beach will be permitted only to Turkish Cypriots and Turkish nationals – as it remains a military area – who will have to present identification.

“Such an act is in violation of resolutions 550 and 789 of the UN Security Council, of the relevant resolutions of the European Parliament but also of the Council of Europe for the return of the town of Varosha to its rightful owners,” the announcement said.

The municipality urged the government, political parties, and Cypriot MEPs to launch actions with all competent bodies “about these provocative moves aimed at consolidating the status quo of the occupation”.

“The feelings of the citizens of Famagusta these days are feelings of mourning and rage, as, for the 43rd year, memories of horror and of their eviction from their ancestral land come to memory following the brutal invasion of the Turkish troops,” it said.

The municipality also called on Turkish Cypriots to oppose “this provocative act” as an indication of their “sincere conviction for the reunification of the town of Varosha within the framework of an agreed functional solution to the Cyprus problem”.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • feridun

    After the independence in 1960 separate Greek and Turkish municipalities was formed in all major cities, which are legally recognised. So why is inverted commas used when referring to municipality of Famagusta and it’s mayor? It is nothing but petty mindedness.

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    There will be no agreed functional solution to the Cyprus Problem, so other steps can be taken to use good beaches which are left idle. Run away from a solution and that’s what you’ll get. More to come.

  • desres

    Great beaches, better than the South; next action, perhaps they will renovate the hotels, then little by little, other small actions leading to UDI. The TCs, rightly or wrongly want to make a life for themselves and this is a direct result of the leaders of both sides not getting a settlement.

  • kypselian

    famgusta Burkini beach… at least let some tourists come so it does not fill up with burkinis

  • Matthew in Baltimore

    Both of you kids, go to your rooms. Don’t come out until you’ve taken down your Greek and Turkish flags. There will be no supper tonight for either of you unless you let go of the past and get on with the future. For the love of God, (or Allah) you live on a sunny, warm island. Peace, Cypriot brothers. Peace.

    • Ambiguous

      “Peess” on you too Matthew.

    • Olliebaby

      Well said. Peace and reconciliation should be the objective.

  • Nic

    Violation of resolution bla bla bla bla. Actually some good may come of this because the next step is inevitable and that is opening the beach to all Cypriots as well as the military leaving

    • Ambiguous

      Yep, next year you can come too. Remember your ID

      • Nic

        Thanks I’ll do that which reminds me, your wife left her ID in my bedroom

        • Parthenon

          Careful. You might get banned.

        • Ambiguous

          Yeah, you’re wife and MY kids think you’re funny.

  • costas

    this must be some sort of retaliation measure as the Greek Cypriot side has the natural gas

  • Ambiguous

    The south thinks that the TRNC is begging to reunite with the people that tried to annihilate them after 11 long years of torturous existence at their mercy.
    The callousness of the idea is mind boggling.
    This area belongs to Evkaf and it was forcibly confiscated and given to the christian “Greeks” by the christian British after 1914. Evkaf still holds the the title deeds. Now it’s in the hands of the legal owners. Welcome home.

    • Anon

      The truth will set us all free ..
      For GCs everything pre 74 is denied …

  • Stanlio

    Those who tried to build bridges with the Turk minority – such as the Famagusta municipality – have been shown to be naive dreamers and wishful thinkers. There is not a single example of a successful attempt to drag these people towards civilisation and away from barbarism. You must recognise what you are up against before you defeat it. We are not dealing with people who understand democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

    • Olliebaby

      When did the Greek minority know what the rule of law. Sorry but can’t have all your own way. Drill for gas so they open up the Marash.

    • Parthenon

      Well said. Time to bring 40,000 troops from Greece.

      • Anon

        Lol…they won’t all fit in the dinghy

      • Ambiguous

        you’re going to need cash to do that. any ideas?

        • Parthenon

          Loan from the IMF.

          • Ambiguous

            They’re fed up giving you money that you’ll never pay back. lol

      • Olliebaby

        See cry to mother Greece. Yet Tc should get rid of there Turkish guarantees. Yes were that stupid. Once bitten twice shy!!!

        • Parthenon

          Well you banned us from the beach..shows you never wanted a solution.

          • Olliebaby

            No one had been banned from the beach. You have excluded yourselves. The Tc can’t fly direct, trade international and are excluded from any international finance or aid. So your outraged because you can’t go to a beach in Island full of them.

            • Parthenon

              Yes. That beach looks nice….Turks only…How racist is that. What about the British who live in the north, are they allowed?

              • Olliebaby

                Its military area. So for the present time it may be open to Trnc ID holder’s. So Tc’s without TRNC id won’t be allowed too. Iam sure they will open it up to all soon. As it does not make financial sense not to.

  • Parthenon

    Close the crossings immediately. The thieves are finally showing their true face….opening a beach to Turks only…true racism!!!!!

    • Costas

      its too late for the crossings to close now 😛

      • Parthenon

        Never too late. Nothing the EU can do about it. Hungary still hasn’t taken in one Muslim migrant.

        • Costas

          its unfair to blame whole population, for their failed leadership, u r no different than the “others” if u do that

          • Parthenon

            Close the crossings and replace them with artillery pieces….beaches for Turks only..are you not outraged???

            • Costas

              injustices have been made by both sides, i am not outraged, because if i was everytime the turks did something i’d just go and kill myself.
              also, u give them the exact reaction they want

              • Parthenon

                Stop being a defeatest. Remember the 300!!! Remember Plaetea!!!

                • Anon

                  Remember you medicine !

                • Ambiguous

                  Oh yeah! I remember the S300. They’re rusting in Crete because Turkey threatened to blown them out of the water. lol

                • Costas

                  im not a defeatest 😛 im just sober

            • Ambiguous

              Do you want the “tanks” and artillery pieces that you left in Girne? They’ve rusted to junk. Don’t buy anymore. Come and get them.

              • Parthenon

                We suffered a coup and yet still killed 2,500 Turkish soldiers. Today we are united and can mobilise 75,000 GCNG reservists. Be afraid.

                • Anon

                  And they will attack us with their keyboards …
                  I’m scared already ..

                  • Parthenon

                    500 artillery pieces are facing North Nicosia.

                    • Anon

                      Yep..its great how all those little toys fit in one box…

                    • Ambiguous

                      lol

                • Ambiguous

                  re nutcase…the whole of your race is a a bankrupt 10-11 mil. The population of ISTANBUL 17 million.

                  • Parthenon

                    It’s not only about numbers. If it was you wouldn’t spend 20 years chasing after a few Kurds. Lol

                    • Ambiguous

                      Kurds are a different kettle of fish to you. They are warrior race. And 65% of Kurds are nationalists, including Hakan Fidan the head of Turkish intelligence.

                    • Parthenon

                      Ah. Now I know why Kurds run rings round your mighty army. Someone’s giving them vital information.

                    • Ambiguous

                      well why arent you running rings around my 40K friends in Kibris? Haven’t your wounds healed yet?

        • Ambiguous

          Correct. I want the crossings closed so that you and the likes of you cannot come north.

          • Parthenon

            At last we agree on something.

    • Ambiguous

      Just like the true racism of 63-74 of attempted ethnic cleansing of TC’s. But you failed and will fail again.

      • Parthenon

        Old news. Denktash started it with his bomb planting brigade.

        • Ambiguous

          You started it and guess what, we finished it.

          • Parthenon

            Not over yet. Just waiting for a coup in the north.

            • Ambiguous

              You obviously know something. care to share it? lol

              • Parthenon

                I don’t share military intelligence with the enemy…lol

                • Ambiguous

                  you’re the military intelligence? Sigh of relief….we have no fear. lol

  • Anon

    Now the fall out for the Greek Cypriots for not agreeing a reasonable deal is going to be felt .
    Anastastiades and Kotzias have failed the people to line their own pockets…
    Enemies of Cyprus..

  • costas

    the Turkish Cypriots were never looking to reunify the island with Greek Cypriots. How can they call themselves friendly and such like

    • Anon

      Anastastiades is to blame ..instead of accepting 600 troops and return of land ..you wanted it all …and ended up with nothing …

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close