Refugees urge rethink of decision to open fenced-off Varosha beach

THE Turkish military’s decision to open up part of the beach in occupied Deryneia that falls within the fenced-off area of Varosha, is in violation of UN and European resolutions that call for the return of Famagusta to its rightful owners, the refugee municipality said on Wednesday.

In an announcement, the Famagusta municipality condemned “the actions of the Turkish Cypriot Famagusta ‘municipality’ and of its ‘mayor’ Ismail Arter for seeking and achieving an agreement with the Turkish occupation forces to open part of the beach of the fenced-off Varosha for use by Turkish nationals and Turkish Cypriots”.

It also urged the ‘municipality’ in question and organised Turkish Cypriot groups of Famagusta to reconsider the move, “which jeopardises the confidence of both parties to find a viable settlement solution”.

Arter announced earlier in the week that a beach in occupied Deryneia that was off-limits as it was in a military area, is to open to the public as of next month, but only for Turkish Cypriots and Turkish nationals. The announcement followed a protocol signed between the Famagusta ‘municipality’ in the north and the Turkish military.

The 240-metre stretch, will be open to the public between May 15 and October 29 each year, and the protocol will be renewed annually. The protocol stipulates that entrance to the beach will be permitted only to Turkish Cypriots and Turkish nationals – as it remains a military area – who will have to present identification.

“Such an act is in violation of resolutions 550 and 789 of the UN Security Council, of the relevant resolutions of the European Parliament but also of the Council of Europe for the return of the town of Varosha to its rightful owners,” the announcement said.

The municipality urged the government, political parties, and Cypriot MEPs to launch actions with all competent bodies “about these provocative moves aimed at consolidating the status quo of the occupation”.

“The feelings of the citizens of Famagusta these days are feelings of mourning and rage, as, for the 43rd year, memories of horror and of their eviction from their ancestral land come to memory following the brutal invasion of the Turkish troops,” it said.

The municipality also called on Turkish Cypriots to oppose “this provocative act” as an indication of their “sincere conviction for the reunification of the town of Varosha within the framework of an agreed functional solution to the Cyprus problem”.