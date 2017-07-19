Sirens to mark 1974 invasion

July 19th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Sirens to mark 1974 invasion

Nicosia under fire during the invasion

Air raid sirens will be sounding on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island, the civil defence said.

The sirens will sound across the republic at 5.30am, the time the invasion started in Kyrenia on July 20.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close