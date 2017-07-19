Sirens to mark 1974 invasion

Air raid sirens will be sounding on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island, the civil defence said.
The sirens will sound across the republic at 5.30am, the time the invasion started in Kyrenia on July 20.
