Art preserves memories

The archaeological site of the Tombs of the Kings in Paphos will be seen in an entirely different light on Sunday, when the Bridging Life and Death project will provide us with an unusual tour.

The tour, which is part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos 2017 events, is inspired by the exhibition Life After Death which will be running until the end of the month at Palia Ilektriki. The exhibition, which is a collaboration between Paphos and Aarhus, is a cultural approach to preserving the memory of the deceased through art and burial traditions in Cyprus from antiquity to today.

The exhibition features sacred relics and exhibits from important institutions and private collectors, while it also includes works of modern art from Cyprus and Denmark, presenting views on life after death.

The art form which will be used on this occasion to help preserve the memory of the dead will be a guitar performance by Timotheos Stylianides and narration by Maria Andreou.

Firstly, all present will go around the Tombs of the Kings, where the silence of the dead is perceived as the music accompanying life. The tour will finish in the third emblematic tomb where Stylianides will perform.

The spirituality of the performance will bridge ancient themes with universal realities relating to life and death. Through music and performance, human creativity intervenes with works which perceive death not just as a fate we must accept, or indeed a tragedy, but as an affirmation of life.

Bridging Life and Death

Guitar recital and storytelling performance by Timotheos Stylianides and Maria Andreou. July 23. Tombs of the Kings, Paphos. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 26-955166