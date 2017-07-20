Bakery robbed

July 20th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 5 comments

Bakery robbed

A man robbed a Larnaca bakery at knifepoint early on Thursday morning, getting away with €50 in cash.

Police received a call at around 2:45am from the bakery’s 46-year old employee. She reported that two hours prior a robbery took place during her shift.

A man, who had his face covered, entered the bakery and threatened the cashier with a knife, as he grabbed money from the cash register.

The thief took off with about €50.

The cashier told police the man was slim, wearing dark clothes, and that his hands were shaking the moment he entered the bakery.

  • Mommy-O

    Why did she wait 2 hours to call the police. If it was me I would have been on the phone the minute he walked out the door.

  • sweet_hooligan

    Sounds like a drug addict.. In portugal he would have gotten help, here is gonna get a jail sentence when he will eventually be caught.. hope he doesnt actually hurt anyone before that.

  • Adele

    I’m looking for a man with shaky hands… I will keep my eyes 👀 out… Thank God it’s a man my hands are always shaking these days…..

  • Barry White

    If any pies were taken, put a stop at the airports for a portly man speaking with a Greek accent and probably sitting in the VIP Lounge with the evidence.

    • Adele

      Lol 😆.

