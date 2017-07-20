Bakery robbed

A man robbed a Larnaca bakery at knifepoint early on Thursday morning, getting away with €50 in cash.

Police received a call at around 2:45am from the bakery’s 46-year old employee. She reported that two hours prior a robbery took place during her shift.

A man, who had his face covered, entered the bakery and threatened the cashier with a knife, as he grabbed money from the cash register.

The thief took off with about €50.

The cashier told police the man was slim, wearing dark clothes, and that his hands were shaking the moment he entered the bakery.