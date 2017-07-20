Bar review: Aphrodite Beach Hotel, Paphos

A fantastic place to enjoy a relaxing drink whilst experiencing a huge dollop of Cypriot hospitality and warmth, is the terrace of the Aphrodite Beach Hotel in Neo Chorio, Paphos.

Discovered on a sweltering day trip to the beautiful Akamas Peninsula, this family-run traditional hotel has breathtaking views over the bay and the surrounding countryside.

This venue is a real gem for Cyprus and great place to unwind with a drink, enjoy a meal or even a weekend break. The hotel’s gastronomic facilities are also open to the public and consist of the terrace restaurant and another situated below, overlooking the blue flagged beach. Both have a reputation for serving good food prepared by their experienced chef. Herbs and spices which are grown in the hotel garden are also used in his dishes.

Around 40km from Paphos, all sorts of drinks are served on the hotel terrace, including soft and alcoholic beverages, and an assortment of teas and coffees. A good choice of wines is on offer and drinks are reasonably priced.

Staff are efficient and attentive, without being intrusive, and seem to really care about the wellbeing of the patrons, whether staying at the hotel or just passing through.

Traditional Cypriot desserts make a nice accompaniment to any beverage and are home made by the pastry chef and include Baklava, Galatopoureko, Kateifi, Lokoumades and Kalon Prama.

The hotel is basic, but what it lacks in facilities it makes up for in position, dedication and affability, and is a popular choice for both locals and visitors that come to enjoy a relaxing drink or a peaceful break.

A small church in the grounds also hosts weddings and christenings.

The Aphrodite Beach Hotel is best described as a haven of peace and tranquillity, and the owner and general manager Gregoria Efthyvoulou has succeeded in her aim to carve out a reputation for hospitality that is “truly befitting of Cyprus.”

Aphrodite Beach Hotel

Where: Neo Chorio, Polis Chrysochous, Paphos

Contact: 26 321001 or 26 322701, or Cyprus Aphrodite Beach Hotel on Facebook