A bluesy, jazzy state of mind

The end of the week is all jazzed up with two performances at Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia, refusing to let the heat get to us.

Tomorrow the Jazz Origins Duet, with Sarah Fenwick on vocals and Marinos Neofytou on guitar, will give classic jazz songs a twirl, offering re-interpretations and arrangements with blues and swing elements.

The duet has already recorded two CDs, Jazz Way and Jazz Origins. Each song on the Jazz Origins CD goes to one of the many cultural roots of jazz such as blues, Latin, folk, ballad and lullaby. By exploring the incredible diversity of all the musical genres that contributed to jazz over the decades, the duet seeks to create new jazz standards for our times.

Saturday will bring jazz to the scene times four when the Greg Makamian Quartet take to the stage. The quartet will bring a classic New York Jazz sound to Nicosia, performing compositions by the great masters of jazz like Thelonius Monk, Bud Powell, Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins and many others.

Take your pick or go to both, but be sure to expect performances of hip and swinging tunes that will keep that summer vibe going.

Jazz Origins Duet

Live performance by the duet. July 21. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Xanthis Xenierou 35, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711

Greg Makamian Quartet

Performance by the quartet. July 22. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Xanthis Xenierou 35, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711