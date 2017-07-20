Cyprus marks 43 years since Turkish invasion

July 20th, 2017

Cyprus marks on Thursday the 43rd anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion which resulted in the occupation of the island’s northern third, paying tribute to all those killed. A series of memorials and other events will be held to commemorate the fallen.

Air-raid sirens sounded at 05:30, the time at which the Turkish invasion was launched with troops landing on the island’s northern shores.

In the morning, a memorial service for army officers and soldiers killed during the invasion takes place at Makedonitissa Tomb in Nicosia, in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades, political party leaders, the religious leadership and other officials.

A formal church memorial service will be held at Faneromeni Church in old Nicosia, to be attended by the President and the political leadership. A series of other anti-occupation events will also take place during the day.

In the evening an event will take place at the Presidential Palace marking the anniversaries of both the 1974 coup engineered by the Greek military junta in Athens and the invasion.

Political parties and other associations and groups have issued statements, condemning the invasion and the continuing occupation and reiterating their determination to fight for a just and viable solution.

This year’s anniversary follows a round of UN-backed talks in Crans Montana, Switzerland, which failed to produce any results.

Turkish troops invaded Cyprus on 20 July 1974, following a military coup that toppled the legal government of the Republic which was engineered with the Greek military junta.

Turkey continues to occupy 37 per cent of the island and maintains 40,000 troops here.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    On the night of 19 July 1974 I was watching the late night news on BBC2 here in London and the shocking last news item was………………..
    “The news we expect to to wake up to in the morning is that Turkey would have invaded Cyprus”
    I have heard a lot of weather forecasts in my life on TV but I had never heard a news forecast before, and I have not done since.

  • Vaso

    47 years and all that has happened is that the RoC and the GCs are trying their hardest to move on with the times and make this island the best place in the Mediterranean with democracy and freedom! Whereas the TCs in the illegally occupied areas are still living in the past and are aligning themselves with mainland Turkey who has a leader taking them back to the Middle Ages, who is a dictator and who is arresting and imprisoning all those who are against him! It is quite obvious which side will benefit and which side will not!

    • E.K.

      Turkeys internal isuues have nothing to do with the North Vaso if you look the TCs have moved on as well and are trying there best. we have our freedom as well.

      • Vaso

        I cannot see how the TCs will ever have freedom unless they cut themselves from mainland Turkey and until they stop asking for Turkey to be a guarantor so that they can “intervene” if needed! Your own leader Akinci said so! They were terrible words to say at such a time! TRNC is not recognised by any country; that is not freedom!

  • costas

    The TC want to be with the aggressive Turkish side and never want to support and make cooperation with Greek Cyprus.our good old comrades the Turkish Cypriots

    • E.K.

      We all know that is not the problem Costas.. il just leave it at that.
      Today is a sad day for all Cypriots but you also have to look at the fact there hasnt been another war for 43 years. We have all had enough pain and suffering.
      Peace and love to all Cypriots who want a solution and who want to be together again one day

  • Bystander

    57 channels and nothing’s on (Bruce Springsteen)

    43 years and nothing has changed, sadly.

    • Slomi

      Very sad.No one learnt nothing.

      • Tamer Müftüzade

        And nothing will ever be learnt Slomi until a time comes and people understand that what created the disaster was the attempted coup led to the peace operation. If one could turn clocks back and go back in time to 15 July 1974, I wonder what would have happened. Certainly our side would have been totally annihilated as told by Sampson. Take a guess on your side…..

      • Maz

        Hypocrite

        • Anton Tunç

          Maz you do know your just wasting the o2 around here right? 🙂

