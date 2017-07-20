Double trouble for Everton as Barkley and Mori undergo surgery

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has had groin surgery and will be out for four weeks, while teammate defender Ramiro Funes Mori is expected to miss a big part of the next Premier League campaign after undergoing surgery on a knee injury that will sideline him for six-to-nine months, the club said on Wednesday

Barkley, who did not travel with Everton’s squad to a pre-season training game in the Netherlands and also missed a trip to Tanzania earlier this month because of the injury, is now a doubt for the start of the new season.

“Ross Barkley underwent surgery today on his groin,” Everton said in a statement on their website. “The surgery has been a success and he is expected to be able to return to play in approximately four weeks.”

Barkley, 23, has yet to sign a new contract with Everton and has been linked by British media with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Argentinian international Ramiro Funes Mori played 23 league games for Everton last season but sustained the season-ending injury while on international duty in March.

Any hopes the 26-year-old had of returning early next season were dashed, however, after the defender suffered a serious setback during his recuperation.

“Ramiro Funes Mori has had a problem within his knee and has undergone further surgery in Barcelona which will require prolonged rehabilitation of a minimum of six to nine months,” the club said on their website. (www.evertonfc.com)

Everton’s injury list also includes long-term absentees Yannick Bolasie and Seamus Coleman.