Double trouble for Everton as Barkley and Mori undergo surgery

July 20th, 2017 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Double trouble for Everton as Barkley and Mori undergo surgery

Everton's midfielder, Ross Barkley may miss that beginning of the season through injury

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has had groin surgery and will be out for four weeks, while teammate defender Ramiro Funes Mori is expected to miss a big part of the next Premier League campaign after undergoing surgery on a knee injury that will sideline him for six-to-nine months, the club said on Wednesday

Barkley, who did not travel with Everton’s squad to a pre-season training game in the Netherlands and also missed a trip to Tanzania earlier this month because of the injury, is now a doubt for the start of the new season.

“Ross Barkley underwent surgery today on his groin,” Everton said in a statement on their website. “The surgery has been a success and he is expected to be able to return to play in approximately four weeks.”

Barkley, 23, has yet to sign a new contract with Everton and has been linked by British media with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Argentinian international Ramiro Funes Mori played 23 league games for Everton last season but sustained the season-ending injury while on international duty in March.

Any hopes the 26-year-old had of returning early next season were dashed, however, after the defender suffered a serious setback during his recuperation.

“Ramiro Funes Mori has had a problem within his knee and has undergone further surgery in Barcelona which will require prolonged rehabilitation of a minimum of six to nine months,” the club said on their website. (www.evertonfc.com)

Everton’s injury list also includes long-term absentees Yannick Bolasie and Seamus Coleman.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close