Eide avoids finger pointing to keep talks hope alive

July 20th, 2017 Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, FRONT PAGE, Opinion, Our View 8 comments

Eide avoids finger pointing to keep talks hope alive

NOBODY expected the much-maligned Espen Barth Eide to blame either side for the talks fiasco in Crans-Montana. After briefing the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday night, he followed the neutral line of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in announcing the end of the conference, two weeks ago.

In fact, Eide also took a share of the blame speaking about a “collective failure” to stitch together a deal. “Despite the fact that towards the end of the conference we saw more and more pieces of the puzzle actually coming on the table that came late, but were not able to stitch it together to a total deal,” he said on Tuesday night.

Like most diplomats facilitating a peace process, Eide was inclined to see the glass half-full and showed the propensity to focus on the positives rather than the negatives of the conference. Blaming either side or declaring the differences unbridgeable would have meant the end of the process and closing of the UNSG’s good offices mission, which, it seems, the Security Council, after its two-hour briefing by Eide and Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar, was not prepared to sanction yet.

Too much had been achieved in the two years of talks to wind up the process now and according to Eide this was the view expressed by the members of the Security Council, who felt the settlement was closer than ever before. “There was more substance, more understanding,” than ever before and it would “be sad if this were lost and not recorded,” said Eide, whose refusal to give up on the process is quite astonishing.

Then again, it should be noted that the Norwegian diplomat is following the instructions of the UNSG and the Security Council, who feel the window of opportunity should not be closed. This was why he spoke about the need for a period of reflection by the two leaders. “I think it’s quite urgent that this reflection is done in the spirit of understanding and compromise rather than exacerbating the differences that clearly exist, because otherwise it would be very difficult to start anew any process.”

How long the period of reflection would last is anybody’s guess, but it is very doubtful it would be longer than a couple of months. Eide made it very clear that it was up to the two leaders to decide the next steps – this was the view of the members of the Security Council – and when they were ready, the UN would take the initiative again. This sounds more like wishful thinking, than an expectation based on a rational evaluation of the prevailing conditions.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Monica

    Eide says that he is available to ‘facilitate an agreement’ …. Stop acting like a limp lettuce !
    So, come on, Eide …. tell us EXACTLY what each side disagrees / agrees on, in your presence.
    DEFINE what obstacles need to be overcome.
    Then put those queries to both sides for a final decision.
    This situation is costing the UN a lot of time and money, of more use in other parts of the world.
    Either Unity is achieved and prosperity can be worked on for, for all …. or we leave the north of Cyprus to their fate with Turkey and close the borders for good.
    Enough is enough …. Go ‘bang their heads together’ !!!

  • Bob

    There should be a no troop solution and a different security system in place. If turkey do not agree to an end date whatever time frame that is regarding complete troop removal there will be no solution. We may compromise on some troops from both sides to remain until complete troop removal date.

  • Gui Jun An

    Grasping at straws when ‘Cypriot led talks’ are a debacle is typical of UNSC.
    It’s time to call it a day and investigate benefits of alternatives to BBF, which is unworkable. Why not say so now instead of perpetuating this charade.
    The UNSC must take responsibility for its pointless policy stubbornly seeking BBF then insisting talks are Cyprus led – an oxymoron!

    • Caulkhead

      Too right! It needs some form of ADR if a solution is to be found. At least that would produce something tangible that could be put to a referendum. The problem is both sides would need to agree to it as the way forward.

  • Frustrated

    A very fair and realistic editorial from the Cyprus Mail which encapsulates the state of affairs after the Swiss debacle which culminated with the acrimonious ‘Last Supper’.

    Eide has shown himself to be an inveterate professional and has signally failed to rise to the appalling, accusatory bait thrown by Anastasiades who has shown himself to be nothing other than a cowardly weasel. As for the Greek and Turkish Foreign Ministers, enough said about these two strutting cockatiels, the better. They should both be ashamed of themselves.
    And as for the former’s presence sitting next to the president at the recent National Council meeting, if anything should have made a Cypriot’s blood boil, that was it. Apart from Eide, the only person to come out of this affair was Akinci and he would get my vote in any presidential election.

    If nothing of substance appears over the next couple of months and Anastasiades continues on his non-pragmatic path of insisting on “NO troops” from day one of any potential agreement, that really WILL be that. Unilateral action, aka Plan B, by the north/Turkey will be a certainty. And if that comes to pass, the blame will most definitely be laid at the door of Anastasiades and his Greek fat controller – and rightly so.

    • MAT WIESER

      The article was about Eide but it’s obvious that for you every article is about your obsession, aka “evil” Anastasiades…

      • Frustrated

        And at every turn you defend the indefensible.

  • Bob

    Won’t d long before Turkey 🦃 said this is the last chance this time😂

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close