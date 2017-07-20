First round of Brexit talks ends with little progress

July 20th, 2017 Brexit, featured, FRONT PAGE 16 comments

First round of Brexit talks ends with little progress

An official carries a Union Jack flag ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels, Belgium July 20, 2017

EU and British negotiators found some common ground at the end of a first full round of Brexit talks but big differences remain over citizens’ rights and uncertainty persists over the financial settlement and the Irish border.

At the end of four days of talks in Brussels, which focused on setting out positions on key issues, the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there was “a fundamental divergence” on how to protect the rights of EU citizens living in Britain and of Britons in the EU after Brexit.

He insisted that the European Court of Justice should guarantee citizens’ rights after Brexit.

“Any reference to European rights imply their oversight by the Court of Justice of the European Union,” Barnier told a joint news conference with British Brexit Secretary David Davis.

He also called for more clarity on the British position on the financial settlement and on the Irish border.

Davis saw “progress” after talks and said the meetings in Brussels this week provided “a lot to be positive about”.

But he refused to confirm that Britain now accepts that it will end up making some kind of net payment to the EU on leaving.

“We’re a country that recognises its international responsibilities and rights and that we will seek to exercise both in the future,” he said.

  • Banjo

    Apparently the nasty and vindictive EU have said that healthcare will no longer be given to Brits in the EU after Brexit , I very much hope the UK government doesn’t lower itself to do the same.

    And the EU have the nerve to bang on about citizens rights to sound as if they care.

  • Gregos Winston

    20 months left, can’t wait to leave.

  • Douglas

    EU shenanigans have began,in the end analysis the U.K may have to walk the walk instead of talk the talk,there is a limit to our patience with these self elected Eurocrats.

  • The Brexit talks are beginning to resemble the Cyprus talks!

    • Veritas

      Poor UK.

      • Monica

        Your concern is for the wrong side, Veritas.
        The UK will always honour it’s debts … but it also takes account of it’s assets (especially those it has funded in the EU).
        By the end of March, 2019, the UK will be legally out of the EU … entirely !

      • Banjo

        Poor is the last thing the UK is , perhaps you meant most of the EU members.

    • NuffSaid

      The uk Jose to leave, it is not the victim.

    • Monica

      The EU can ‘demand … till they are blue in the face’ …. All the UK has to do is say “No” to anything they do not agree with. The UK will legally be out of the EU by the end of March, 2019 … agreement or not !

    • Muffin the Mule

      On the contrary Travis, the U.K. is making impossible demands on the EU; what’s worse, is they knew what they were demanding was a non starter. UK is totally unprepared and this is now showing.

      • Gregos Winston

        zzzzzzzZZZZZZZZZ

    • Gregos Winston

      Difference is, at the last moment the EU will fold.

      • Banjo

        And that we don’t care if they don’t.

  • Didier Ouzaid

    Send Eide or his future replacement there and settle these negotiations in less than 50 years.

    • Monica

      Eide ? David Davis would walk all over him ! LOL

      • Muffin the Mule

        😂😂😂😆😆

