Golf-club attacker referred for trial

A 56-year-old man who allegedly hit and seriously injured his 42-year-old roommate with a golf club last week was referred on Thursday for trial to the Paphos Criminal Court.

The suspect was arrested and remanded for eight days last week for the attempt of murder of his roommate following an argument. The trial was set for September 19.

The 42-year-old is being treated in the intensive care unit of Paphos hospital after sustaining severe chest trauma when he was allegedly attacked by the 56-year-old with a golf club. The suspect had been reportedly angered when his roommate returned home an hour after midnight and started making noise.

In the ensuing argument, the 56-year-old allegedly grabbed a golf club and attacked his roommate. The club broke in two and the suspect allegedly stabbed his roommate with the sharp edge.

The suspect claimed that the victim had fallen on the broken golf club he was holding by accident.

The victim underwent surgery and his condition was described as serious but not life-threatening.