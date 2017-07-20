Intl community understands Cyprus must be normal state, Kotzias says

July 20th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 6 comments

Intl community understands Cyprus must be normal state, Kotzias says

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias said this year’s invasion anniversary coincided with a ray of hope because the international community appeared to understand that Cyprus should be a normal, modern state.

In a written statement to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Turkish invasion, the Greek foreign minister urged the international community to consider the criminal effects of the invasion and the continuing drama in Cyprus.

He said the sign of hope did not relate to an immediate settlement of the problem, which Turkish intransigence made impossible for the time being, but the fact that the international community appeared to understand what was self-evident, that a reunified Cyprus must be a normal state, fully sovereign, independent, with territorial integrity.

In such a state, there was no place for occupying troops, nor anachronistic guarantees “which handed Turkey the pretext to invade Cyprus and to occupy 37 per cent of its ground ever since.”

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Monica

    The Greek Foreign Minister states the obvious.
    Greece does not want a hold on Cyprus .. An independent nation, in it’s own right.
    Why does Turkey still insist on a hold, against international law ?
    Need we ask ?

    • Vaso

      Because as Akinci says they want to be able to “intervene” if it is needed! You know what that means!

      • Monica

        Yes.
        Land grab !
        and eventual removal of those who are Cypriots (even if they consider themselves to be of Turkish heritage) !

  • Gregos Winston

    History is history. The current generation, and next generation of children to follow cannot be blamed for mistakes made by the generations which are dying out now, on both sides of the divide. The future Cyprus model must be one of unity, equality and must be a completely free and independent state, with no rights whatsoever for any other country to intervene, bully, influence or control. No to Greek and Turkish intervention rights, no to guarantees and no to foreign troops.

    Germany caused two world wars and killed millions of innocent people. That’s history. We now integrate well with them, work with them and have no need to surround them with troops because we have a chip on our shoulder.

    • Vaso

      Problem is Erdogan will never agree to that and Akinci the “puppet” will always obey his master!

    • Neroli

      Yes and I agree with you, but who will make Turkey remove their troops when many TCs want them to remain?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close