Intl community understands Cyprus must be normal state, Kotzias says

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias said this year’s invasion anniversary coincided with a ray of hope because the international community appeared to understand that Cyprus should be a normal, modern state.

In a written statement to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Turkish invasion, the Greek foreign minister urged the international community to consider the criminal effects of the invasion and the continuing drama in Cyprus.

He said the sign of hope did not relate to an immediate settlement of the problem, which Turkish intransigence made impossible for the time being, but the fact that the international community appeared to understand what was self-evident, that a reunified Cyprus must be a normal state, fully sovereign, independent, with territorial integrity.

In such a state, there was no place for occupying troops, nor anachronistic guarantees “which handed Turkey the pretext to invade Cyprus and to occupy 37 per cent of its ground ever since.”