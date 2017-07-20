July 20 is a black day, president says

July 20th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, featured 13 comments

July 20 is a black day for Cyprus and everyone must consider the causes, President Nicos Anastasiades said.

“Without a doubt, the criminal acts against the state before the coup, the treason by Greek junta officers, and … division,” he said after a church service in Nicosia held to mark the 43rd anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Forty-three years after, some people were mourning while others were celebrating because using the pretext of guarantor, they invaded and forcefully displaced 167,000 Greek Cypriots, they murdered thousands, left behind missing persons, and desecrated sacred places, he added.

“What I hope for and look forward to, and the political leadership is trying, is for everyone to realise at some point, that to be able to celebrate, the solution we seek and must be found, must respect everybody’s human rights.”

Anastasiades said that was the reason for the Greek Cypriot side’s insistence on ending the guarantee rights, which was vital “if we want to create a truly independent state, a state that won’t serve third parties but its own people.”

He added that the EU and the international community have started to realise that the main cause of the island’s division was the presence of the occupation army, and the guarantee rights.

  • Paranam Kid

    …the main cause of the island’s division was the presence of the occupation army, and the guarantee rights.

    By that ending he contradicts himself (how unusual) & shows he has not even understood the real meaning of his opening sentence …everyone must consider the causes. A real winner, this guy.

  • TheBlueHornett

    All been said before. Zzzzzz

  • Gismofly

    Oh, Nicos what a whimp you are! If you want to create a truly independant state you have to stop asking Athens for permission to blow your nose! If you want the Turkish army to go home you have to send both the Greek army and the UN back to where they came from over the seas then you must integrate the Cypriot National Guard and Cypriot police, Greek and Turk, at 65/35 and be nice to each other. Your other big problem is the Orthodox church, bless ’em, who need to be de-politicised and given the rights of normal citizens not privileged aristocracy. You will still get to heaven – trust me.

    • almostbroke

      Playing the Greek national anthem , flying the Greek flag higher than your native flag and celebrating Greek public holidays , appointing a Greek head of the N G , is a long long way from being an ‘independent ‘ country . What really is in operation is a rich and elite minority GC run entity , operated for the benefit of a few ‘in the know’ . I m sure the T Cs have the same set up on their side , the north is run for the benefit of ‘the few’ also .

  • Muffin the Mule

    Usual words… no hope for future.

  • Veritas

    Another of the twin black days. The other one is 15th of July.

  • Slomi

    Interesting.

  • Fred Yusuf

    Really have they realised the real problem was the Guarantees?

    Pull the other one Mr President the middle one has got bells on it.

    • Louis

      This one time A is spot on!!

      • Fred Yusuf

        So nothing else happened between 1960 and July 2017. The only problem is the Guarantees. I congradulate on your wisdom and understanding and we are supposed to be able to live with people like you? Same reaply I gave to the A regarding bells. Get it?

        • Iron mike

          What happened in 1963-4 pales away into insignificance compared to what the Turkish army did in 1974 ;that vermin is still here today Go back home and find other innocent people to murder in cold blood

    • mike nico

      You think Guarantees is the real reason? Turkey wants and will not let its grasp on Cyprus go, Guarantees are the excuse at the expense of the TC’s, there are enough Tc’s to create its own home guard if your that worried about protection.

      • Fred Yusuf

        Really do you mean a bit like 1963? Come on, it is time to take to wake up. Listen to the TCs and what they are saying. The myth is the GC insistance that Turkey cannot be relied upon to keep their word. They did not intervene in 1963 and they should have done and they did not intervene in 1967 and they should have done and they did in 1974 and rightly so.

        The Guarantee has to stay in place till it can be proven that RoC has matured enough to look after her population no matter what community and there is no evidence of such a notion as yet. Not when you have a civil defence director celerating the coup and even after being caught teaching his grandson to kill Turks and Communists. The problem is not what he did, the problem is that he was promoted despite this information. What other worms exists in the RoC that has been sleeping waiting for the moment to pounce.

