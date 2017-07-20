Turkey PM warns Cyprus on ‘untimely and dangerous’ energy moves

July 20th, 2017 Business, Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Energy 26 comments

Turkey PM warns Cyprus on ‘untimely and dangerous’ energy moves

Drilling is being conducted by the ultra-deepwater drillship West Capella

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday warned Cyprus its moves to explore for energy around the eastern Mediterranean were “untimely and dangerous”, adding that Ankara would continue to protect the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots.

Yildirim was speaking in Nicosia, where he travelled to attend Turkish Cypriot celebrations of the 1974 invasion anniversary.

Turkey last week sent two ships and a submarine to monitor a drilling vessel in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Ankara has said it will take measures against Cyprus for engaging in gas and oil exploration around the island. It says that hydrocarbon resources in the waters around the divided island should belong to both sides.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Arty

    Yildrim’s comments are UNACCEPTABLE.

    • Gregos Winston

      Binali can go take a run and jump.

  • Vaso

    Erdogan doing his toddler tantrum again! You have to feel sorry for the Turkish people with this crazy nutcase at the helm!

    • Gregos Winston

      Let him sit and watch from his ship in the distance. He won’t dare do a single thing to disrupt the drilling, even though he spent years threatening war. He should start planning what on earth he’s going to do in 8 weeks time when Kurds for for an independent Kurdish Republic on his doorstep.

    • Arty

      Used to, not anymore.

      • Adele

        Ball shit Arty… you are a hater I read your comments….. I will always beat you but keep trying I love your banter lol.

        • Arty

          Where did i say i wasn’t, all l’m saying is that i used to feel sorry for the stupid Tc’s, but not any more.

    • Gregos Winston

      Well, they vote him, so they can live with his prehistoric views.

  • Monica

    When the Island is united … The energy WILL be for ALL Cypriots ….. But not for Turks !

    • Arty

      Turks can go whistle.

    • Gregos Winston

      Completely agree. Erdogan can check his ears for oil and his rear end for gas. He’s not coming anywhere near ours.

  • Adele

    Crikey CM dosent approve of me calling Erdogan a .osser they didn’t approve of my honest opinion…. Be prepared CM are not neutral.

    • Robert Taaffe

      Probably objected to you use of foul language

      • Adele

        Shite to bad language I’m not a racist Robert I say what I feel…. Never been one to be the village idiot.

        • Robert Taaffe

          Didn’t mention racist, you mentioned CM reason for dumping your post

          • Adele

            And I had a right to…. Freedom of Speech?????

      • Adele

        Balls 🏀.

    • Gregos Winston

      Yes, rather just stick to calling him what he is; a radical islamist dictator.

      • Adele

        Tried that but was blocked buy CM lol.

        • Gregos Winston

          Well, that’s censorship! Or Article 301 as Erdogan calls it. I happily violate his Article 301, 100 times per day.

          • Adele

            Me to Gregor but CM should learn diversity don’t you think it never admits that’s the Cypriots are not all perfect…..Alas no-one is perfect.

            • Gregos Winston

              If we all admitted that we aren’t perfect, things like the Cyprus problem would be much easier to resolve.

              • Adele

                Oh that will never happen ……

              • Adele

                I’m not perfect buy no means but live in the real world 🌎…. I done care what anyone thinks of me .

            • Neroli

              Language!

  • Gregos Winston

    Erdogan is barking again. Somebody, throw him a bone. We’re too busy drilling for our natural resources.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close