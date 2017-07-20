Turkey PM warns Cyprus on ‘untimely and dangerous’ energy moves

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday warned Cyprus its moves to explore for energy around the eastern Mediterranean were “untimely and dangerous”, adding that Ankara would continue to protect the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots.

Yildirim was speaking in Nicosia, where he travelled to attend Turkish Cypriot celebrations of the 1974 invasion anniversary.

Turkey last week sent two ships and a submarine to monitor a drilling vessel in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Ankara has said it will take measures against Cyprus for engaging in gas and oil exploration around the island. It says that hydrocarbon resources in the waters around the divided island should belong to both sides.