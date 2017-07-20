US says Cyprus remains a major hub for shell company activity

July 20th, 2017 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 9 comments

Despite its growing engagement in counter-terrorism efforts, Cyprus remains a major hub for shell company activity, according to the US State Department.

The US State Department’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2016, states that “Predominantly due to low capacity for supervision of financial institutions and company formation, Cyprus remains a major hub for shell company activity.”

However the report does note that Cyprus has increased its cooperation with foreign countries and international organizations in combating terrorism and the financing of terrorism.

Cyprus’ counterterrorism partnership with the United States included participation in a Department of State-funded Department of Justice regional program focused on countering Hezbollah.

“The program strengthened the government’s understanding of Hezbollah and stressed the importance of interagency cooperation in countering all types of terrorism,” the report says.

Cyprus is a partner in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and regularly participates in the Coalition’s Working Groups on Foreign Terrorist Fighters and Counter-ISIS Finance Group.

According to the report, Cyprus is currently reviewing its existing legislation to address the requirements set out in UN Security Council resolution (UNSCR) 2178. It is also preparing to implement the 2016 EU Directive on the use of Passenger Name Records.

Cyprus has implemented the UN Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and al-Qa’ida sanctions regime and informally tracked individuals and entities listed under US executive orders (E.O.), including E.O. 13224.

In 2016 the Republic did not identify or freeze any assets pursuant to relevant UNSCRs.

On efforts to counter violent extremism, the report states that Cyprus “has established a network of first-line officers in the CNP (Cypriot National Police), Social Welfare Services, and Ministries of Justice, Education, and Interior, to exchange information and best practices on identifying radicalized behavior. The government has also established relationships with civil society organizations and municipal authorities to prevent radicalization to violence.”

  • Louis

    Did anybody see the programme about Hitler’s rise to power?
    The similarities between Hitler and Erdogan are amazing!
    Both were imprisoned.
    Hitler used the Jews and the communists to stir up Nationalism.
    Erdogan uses Kurds and followers of Gulen.
    Hitler Imprisoned 60 or so Communist M.Ps
    Erdogan imprisons some 200,000 of his opponents.
    Hitler was at odds with everybody, just like Erdogan.
    Hitler wanted an Arian race, Erdogan wants to spread Islam.
    Remains to be seen if Erdogan meets the same fate as Hitler..

    Watch this space?

  • Maz

    Combat terrorists ?do me a favour, we’ve got 40,000 of them just north of the Green Line deal with them first please

  • Devils-Advocate

    Is this a cruel joke or what, funding Turkey all these years to us is the same as funding of ISIS. All those involved in separatists activities or unionist taksim enosis activities that led to where we are today can be listed as radicals.

  • Gregos Winston

    Erdogan is actually the best thing that has happened to all of Turkey’s enemies. Erdogan has taken Turkey into self-destruct mode, beyond the point of return now. He’s completely lost it with the Kurds, who’ll be enjoying their independent Republic very soon after the independence referendum in 8 weeks time. He’s blown Turkey’s EU dream. He’s blown any chance of a Cyprus solution, which means the TCs will continue to live in isolations with no recognition, nor future.

    • Mundaka53

      Hahaha don’t see how this is connected to the above article? What am I missing?

      • Devils-Advocate

        Erm, radical extreme terrorists 🙂 any ideas coming to mind yet. No, didn’t think so, hahahaha.. He did mention Kurds, any clues yet, no, still didn’t think so.

        • Mundaka53

          Well you guys are so smart you can connect any dots you care to, but let me ask you, when the CM has so many crap articles to choose from and comment why choose one that bears the least connection to the article to get stuck in to Erdogan the “mighty”. Don’t you see it cheapens your argument. Kinda like cry wolf but you are not smart enough to figure that out, or are you?

          • Devils-Advocate

            I think progressing on this topic may strengthen our arguments made for the sort of liberty we’ve never been able to achieve.

    • Devils-Advocate

      With or without Erdogan, Turkey got away with genocide, ethnic and cultural cleansing and nobody does anything about it Gregos. Lets hope your right and the tide is finally turning but somehow I doubt it, look how many other dictators the US and UK do business and usual with.

