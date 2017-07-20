Woman arrested after huge fire

A 70-year-old woman from Oroklini has been arrested to help police with investigations into a huge fire in the Ora area of Larnaca which was brought under control overnight after raging since 3.30 on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire burned three square kilometres of wild foliage, pine trees and carob trees. Reports said an isolated holiday home was also consumed by the flames.

The fire is believed to have started after the woman started a generator in her son’s country house.

Her efforts to extinguish the blaze were without success because of the strong winds at the time.

The fire services managed to put out the fire late on Wednesday night with the help of more than 20 vehicles, seven aircraft and a group of volunteers.

Investigations into the exact causes of the fire are ongoing and the arrested woman is expected to appear in court later.