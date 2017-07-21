Anti-invasion demonstrations in Nicosia (VIDEO)

A number of protests and other events were held in Nicosia on the evening of July 20, to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Turkish invasion – made all the more painful and poignant by the failure of the recent talks at Crans-Montana.

We visited the protest at the Ledra Street checkpoint organised by Adouloti Kerinia, the association representing refugees from Kyrenia, then went to the Ledra Palace checkpoint where far-right party Elam held their own protest.

Another event was being organised (at the same time, unfortunately) by Diko, Edek and Solidarity Movement, which we also briefly visited.

The tone at the first two events we visited was nationalistic, and broadly opposed to a federal solution.