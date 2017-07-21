Anti-invasion demonstrations in Nicosia (VIDEO)

July 21st, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Videos 6 comments

A number of protests and other events were held in Nicosia on the evening of July 20, to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Turkish invasion – made all the more painful and poignant by the failure of the recent talks at Crans-Montana.

We visited the protest at the Ledra Street checkpoint organised by Adouloti Kerinia, the association representing refugees from Kyrenia, then went to the Ledra Palace checkpoint where far-right party Elam held their own protest.

Another event was being organised (at the same time, unfortunately) by Diko, Edek and Solidarity Movement, which we also briefly visited.

The tone at the first two events we visited was nationalistic, and broadly opposed to a federal solution.

  • Wysiwg

    I loved the sense of fairness and justice displayed by the lunatic lady who spoke last, where she hoped to see “stability” brought to region by having Turkey partitioned into 5 or 6 parts!!. (it didn’t seem to matter to her whether it was 5 or 6 ! 🙂 ), while she objects to a single Turk (meaning Turkish Cypriots) remaining on the island. Why not agree at least to a federal solution for the island and avoid the mayhem that may follow by partitioning Turkey to 5 or 6 parts. I hope her views are not widely held within the GCs of Cyprus.

  • Ed

    If you watch that and still wonder why Turkey refuse to remove troops and protect Turkish Cypriots, then you are deluded – Turkey have every right to remain if this is the attitude of the southern side – and all this after a war that they started to wipe TC’s from the face of the earth. you shouldn’t have started a battle you couldn’t finish – yet you all continue to cry about it. You were at fault in the first place!

    • Tony

      Your a brave man to comment on this video but you forgot to mention that Greek Cypriots would rather give up everything they have than admit they are every wrong. I love it here in Cyprus ( all of it) its just a pity that the locals are not ready for peace.

      • TC-Nas

        the island has been peaceful for 43 years Tony. its now time to accept the inevitable truth and let official partition take its course.

        • Slomi

          yes

    • Andreas

      It all started in 1958 when 8 GCs were killed by TCs.

