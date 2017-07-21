Back to the drawing board on candidates, Akel to meet Saturday

Akel’s politburo met on Friday to discuss the party’s position in the upcoming presidential election.

Reports said however, that the party’s central committee will hold a decisive session on Saturday where it could decide on whom to back in February’s poll.

Akel had selected businessman Mike Spanos but quickly dropped him after it transpired that his views on managing the economy were far from what the party could stomach.

Pro-reunification supporters have come to rely on Akel to come up with a viable candidate who can offer some hope and an alternative to incumbent Nicos Anastasiades, Diko chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos, and Citizens’ alliance boss Giorgos Lillikas.

  • almostbroke

    Any millionaire lawyers amongst their ranks ? Or can they dredge up some wealthy sponsor , to fulfil the criteria required to advance in Cypriot politics .

  • Disenchanted

    So very true, we are very dependent on AKEL to get the country out of the current mess.

