This comedy won’t be sitting down

You either love stand-up comedy or you hate it. If you love it but are not very impressed with the local talent then you are in luck as the Lebanese born stand-up comic Nemr is coming our way on Wednesday.

Nemr is known as Lebanon’s King of Comedy, so he must be good to get such a crown. His real name is Nemr Abou Nassar and he has been making crowds laugh since 2006, when he decided to use comedy as a sense of unity. He has branded his comedy under the creed ‘No Politics, No Religion, One Love’.

His first paid gig was in 2007, at the Café Rue 75 at Hotel de Ville in Achrafieh, Lebanon, and it was the first official stand-up comedy show in the region. Since then he has headed his own feature specials, produced and starred in the Beirut Stand Up Comedy Festival and the Middle East’s first live comedy radio show The Comedy Revolution on Mix FM, as well as performing in America and being featured on Comedy Central’s Insider.

He has also released two feature specials as cinematic experiences, EPIC (2014) and Victorious Secret (2016) and had his own prime time TV show on the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation in 2012. And nothing says stand-up star like being featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine (Middle East) where he found himself in the May 2014.

Nemr came over in January, again to the Pattichio Theatre in Limassol, so don’t be afraid to heckle a little, it is just a part of the trade.

Nemr

Live performance by the stand-up comedian. July 26. Pattichio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €35/30/20. Tel: 96-382354