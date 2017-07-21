Cyprus well on the road to achieving UN Agenda 2030 goals

CYPRUS has achieved to a very large extent the implementation of a large number of Sustainable Development Goals of the UN Agenda 2030, it was announced on Thursday.

According to a statement, Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis, who addressed on Wednesday the High-level Political Forum for Sustainable Development at UN headquarters in New York for follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda, said that Cyprus has achieved great progress in the implementation of the goals set.

In his speech, Kouyialis stressed the importance at an international level of the application of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the Agenda and gave an account of Cyprus’ progress so far.

Supplying excellent quality of drinking water to consumers is one of the goals as is cooperation with neighbouring countries on the protection of the marine environment, and dealing with the climate change, an announcement said.

Kouyialis also presented Cyprus’ progress report on the implementation of the goals of the sustainable development agenda.

He mentioned among others, “Cyprus’ progress in the areas of health, gender equality, support and involvement of the youth in decision-making, but also the objectives the government has set out through its individual strategies and policies”.

According to Cyprus’ report there has been progress in all areas, while planning is already in place for most of them, especially the priority ones.

“The Republic of Cyprus takes pride in its success in achieving a number of targets at a 100 per cent level […] Best practices include the provision of free and easily accessible education to everyone at all levels, without discrimination, addressing the challenge of Cyprus’ limited water resources and supplying excellent quality of drinking water to consumers, as well as the efforts made towards combating human trafficking, by effectively enforcing new legislation and expanding the role and competences of the Police Anti-Trafficking Bureau,” the report said.

in the international arena, it said, Cyprus actively promotes international cooperation on issues such as the protection of cultural property and regional cooperation for the protection from marine pollution. “Concerning progress foreseen, there has been an upward trend in the use of renewable sources of energy, while steps are being taken towards a more sustainable tourism product,” it said.

Main challenges for Cyprus still include addressing a high public debt and a relatively high unemployment rate after the economic crisis, the low contribution of the agricultural sector to GDP, energy dependency on imported sources, under-representation of women in political and public life, the need for a sustainable consumption policy, a high percentage of non-attainment in mathematics, science and reading and the need to increase Official Development Assistance to reach the desired level.

The Agenda’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets are aimed at action for people, the planet, prosperity and peace through partnership of all UN member states.

“If we realise our ambitions across the full extent of the Agenda, the lives of all will be profoundly improved and our world will be transformed for the better,” the UN said.

The 17 goals are to eradicate poverty, end hunger, good health and wellbeing, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, sustainable use of seas and oceans, sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, peace and justice, and partnership to achieve these goals.