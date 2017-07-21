Duo arrested for car theft

A man and a woman, 36 and 18, were arrested at around 1am Friday for car theft, a police report said.

According to the report, the two were found driving a 63-year old woman’s car when they were pulled over by the police for a routine check.

Traffic police soon realised that an arrest warrant had been issued against the 36-year old driver concerning a car theft.

Police then searched the car and found three folding knives, a taser, and a camera, the existence of none of which the man was able to explain sufficiently.

In a body search that was then conducted on the 18-year old woman, 21 car keys were found in her possession.

The woman was also arrested and charged for the same case.