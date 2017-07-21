Efi Herodotou’s parents found guilty of perjury

Efi Herodotou’s parents found guilty of perjury

Victim Emilios Ioannou

The parents of Efi Herodotou who was found guilty last month of killing 17-year-old Emilios Ioannou when she ran a red light in December 2007, were found guilty on Friday of perjury.

The mitigation hearing was scheduled for July 28.

In late June the court found Herodotou guilty on two counts – causing death due to reckless driving, and running a red light on December 27, 2007, resulted in the death of Ioannou when her car collided with his motorbike. Her sentence will be announced next month.

Herodotou, 30, who had been wanted by police since 2011 over the accident and had apparently been living in Greece with her parents since the incident, was acquitted in the first trial in 2009, but state prosecutors preparing for an appeal discovered that evidence submitted in her trial had been forged and tampered with, and at least one defence witness had perjured himself.

All three members of the Herodotou family were arrested in Athens and extradited to Cyprus in January 2017.

 

