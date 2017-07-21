EU welcomes stringent tax steps by Cyprus

July 21st, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

EU welcomes stringent tax steps by Cyprus

The European Commission

European Union Competition Commissioner Margethe Vestager on Friday welcomed steps taken by the Cypriot authorities to make the legislative framework on the tax treatment of financing companies more stringent.

“Financing companies provide financial services intra-group and their profit is the remuneration for their financing activities,” Vestager said.

“This remuneration has to be in line with the arm’s length principle.”

In a June 30 circular, Cyprus’ Tax Department said the goal is to ensure market rates under the prevalent competitive conditions are applied to intra-group financing activities.

“This issue has been one of our key areas of focus since we started looking into the tax ruling practices of member states,” the commissioner said.

“My services have been in constructive contact with the Cypriot authorities on the issue. I welcome the changes to the Cypriot legislation, which aim to address concerns raised. They also follow similar changes introduced by Luxembourg in January 2017 to their national legislation.”

These, she added, are “very positive developments”.

“In order to achieve that all companies pay their fair share of tax, we also need Member States to be on board and review their national rules and practice,” Vestager said, before warning that passing laws alone isn’t enough.

“At the same time, the Commission cannot prejudge any case-by-case assessment of tax rulings under EU State aid rules and we will of course stay vigilant in monitoring the implementation of the amendments.”

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close