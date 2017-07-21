Four cars burnt in Limassol

July 21st, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 2 comments

The Limassol fire services responded to four car fires between Thursday evening and Friday morning, it said in a statement.

Around 4.15am on Friday, a car parked at Archbishop Makarios street in Limassol was reported to be burning. The flames were extinguished 20 minutes later but the vehicle suffered extensive damage.

A few minutes later, at 4.22am, a private vehicle parked at the corner of Kostakis Pitsillides and Giannou Kranitdiotis street was up in flames. The car was also badly damaged before the fire could be contained.

Another fire, in a car in Asklipiou Street in Limassol was under control by 3.19 am. Arson has not been ruled out as the cause.

A car that was travelling on the Paphos to Limassol motorway burst into flames near the exit to Sotira due to a mechanical problem on Thursday evening, likely due to an electrical fault. The Limassol fire services responded with two fire trucks. The vehicle was damaged but no one was hurt.

The causes of all four fires will be investigated today in collaboration with the fire brigade and the police.

  • jobanana

    Probably hooligans, they love playing with fire. Just another day in Limassol, nothing to see here, move along………

  • Disruptive

    Car burning capital of the Mediterranean…

