Ireland donates €25,000 to CMP

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) on Friday expressed its thanks to Ireland for its donation of €25,000.

This brings the Irish financial assistance to the CMP to a total of €325,000 over the past ten years.

“This donation to the CMP Project on the Exhumation, Identification, and Return of Remains of Missing Persons in Cyprus will contribute to the Committee’s goal of identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible in order to bring an end to the uncertainty which has affected so many families for so many years,” the CMP said in a statement.

So far, 801 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to the families for a dignified burial. The CMP relies on donor support to alleviate the suffering of the concerned families, it added.