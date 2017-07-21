Lufthansa plane resumes flight after emergency landing at Larnaca

July 21st, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Lufthansa plane resumes flight after emergency landing at Larnaca

A Lufthansa aircraft departed at 3:00am this morning after performing an emergency landing at the Larnaca airport last night when smoke was detected in the cockpit.

The flight had departed from Munich, Germany en route to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, midway during the flight, smoke was detected in the cockpit and the aircraft was forced to land at Larnaca yesterday.

After informing Larnaca International airport of the incident, the aircraft was cleared for landing.

The plane was then evacuated by all 173 passengers in order for technicians to conduct the appropriate checks.

It was determined that the smoke that was seen was nothing serious and after a few repairs the plane was cleared to return to its scheduled flight.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close