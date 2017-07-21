Lufthansa plane resumes flight after emergency landing at Larnaca

A Lufthansa aircraft departed at 3:00am this morning after performing an emergency landing at the Larnaca airport last night when smoke was detected in the cockpit.

The flight had departed from Munich, Germany en route to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

However, midway during the flight, smoke was detected in the cockpit and the aircraft was forced to land at Larnaca yesterday.

After informing Larnaca International airport of the incident, the aircraft was cleared for landing.

The plane was then evacuated by all 173 passengers in order for technicians to conduct the appropriate checks.

It was determined that the smoke that was seen was nothing serious and after a few repairs the plane was cleared to return to its scheduled flight.