Naked simplicity in art

Tomorrow two fresh graduates from the American Academy Larnaca, Elena Kouzari and George Motitis, will present their first art exhibition under the name Minimale.

Kouzari, who was raised in Dali, is 18-years-old and Motitis, from Larnaca, is 19-years-old. They were both inspired to create art from a very early age and this need to create was further flared by their art teachers, Thekla Papadopoulou, Elena Tsigaridou and Ioanna Kythreotou, who they both say were a great influence.

The idea of coming together for an exhibition came one night to Kouzari when she was working on a project. She was joking around and asked Motitis what his thoughts were on creating an exhibition together, and Motitis took it seriously and now the joke has become a reality.

The exhibition has been named Minimale, as Motitis explains, from the French word with symbolises innocence and simplicity. “We chose this as the title for our first exhibition because we both love this word and we hope that this is what our art pieces will reflect,” Motitis said.

The exhibition will bring together a number of nude paintings. “We chose this subject matter,” Kouzari explains “because we wanted to be up to the challenge. We know that many people do not feel comfortable with the subject and we want to show that nudity in art is nothing to be ashamed of, and that we should all be comfortable in our own skin.”

The exhibition will run until July 28.

Minimale

Group exhibition by Elena Kouzari and George Motitis. Opens July 22 at 7.30pm until July 28. Apothiki 79, 79 Saint Lazarus Street, Larnaca. Monday-Friday: 5pm-8pm. Saturday-Sunday: 11am-1pm and 5pm-8pm. Tel: 99-083974