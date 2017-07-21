Renewal of UNFICYP’s mandate by Security Council set for Thursday

The UN Security Council’s meeting for the renewal of UNFICYP’s mandate will eventually take place on Thursday, 27 July, it emerged on Friday.

on Thursday, the five permanent members of the Security Council failed to agree on the final text of a resolution and agreed to meet again Friday after receiving instructions from their governments.

The outcome of Friday’s consultations is not yet known, but it is understood that there is not enough time to complete the procedure, since after the five permanent members the draft has to be agreed by the rest of the members of the Security Council and will be put under “silent procedure” for 24 hours. Then, unless there is any objection, it will be communicated for unanimous adoption.

A diplomatic source, however, has assured that there would be a smooth renewal of UNFICYP’s mandate.

Since it became apparent that the resolution could not be adopted on Monday 24 July, the next open date for the meeting is the 27 of July.

Reliable sources have said that the US insists on a stronger wording with regard to what they now ask to be included in the resolutions for all peacekeeping operations, namely a strategic review.

As the US representative said during Tuesday’s consultations, UNFICYP’s strategic review should not be seen as an attempt to put the blame on anyone or abandon any of the two sides in Cyprus, but rather as a single practice of the Security Council for the peacekeeping operations, while the absence of a political agreement should modify the UN’s engagement.

UNFICYP is one of the longest-running UN Peacekeeping missions. The Security Council established UNFICYP through resolution 186 (1964) on 4 March 1964 and has renewed the Mission’s mandate for six-month terms since then.