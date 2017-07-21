Restaurant Review: Buffalo Wings and Rings, Limassol

Buffalo Wings and Rings is a newcomer to the Limassol dining scene and has made a delightful splash. In the heart of the tourist area, there is no way you can miss it and it is worth a visit this summer.

Although surrounded by restaurants and cafés, the place is intelligently decorated to give the suggestion of privacy and isolation from the hustle and bustle of the ‘square’ it is located in. As far as the décor is concerned, it is quite unique. An American bar vibe permeates throughout and the simplicity of the place with a sports bar-esque atmosphere makes for a cosy environment that allows you to overindulge on the Buffalo wings the restaurant boasts.

So lets start with the wings, as they are the main focus – as indicated by the name of the place of course. If you like wings, you can get them in all ways possible.

We went for the traditional (you can also opt for the less messy boneless or tenders option though).

The restaurant treats wings as an experience – you choose the type, then the flavour, a spiciness rating and then top it off with a dressing. There is quite a variety as well, but we opted to keep it as simple as possible with the traditional flavour, although all options seem appetizing. What is great about it – since in Cyprus we are not the biggest daredevils when it comes to spiciness – the heat tolerance ranges from mild to ‘one billion’ for those who love to ‘burn’ it up. We went for the XTRA spiciness which did have a kick. I would love to see someone try the one billion – just for the sake of it.

The wings are served exactly as you would expect, fitting with the American vibe, in a small basket slathered in sauce and accompanied by fries and a blue cheese sauce. I was pleasantly surprised by the taste of the buffalo wings and they were cooked to perfection, with the sauces complementing the dish.

The rest of the menu is exactly what you would expect from this restaurant – expect to pack on the calories during a visit here. There are burgers, ribs and wraps galore. The other option I went for was the burger – I always love a good burger and opted for the Mexican burger paired with jalapenos, chili sauce, cheese, pickles and onions. The burger patty was quite juicy – cooked to your preference – and a great option. Although the spiciness did not live up to the spiciness factor of the buffalo wings, it was still a good option.

What also proved a treat was their version of the coronita, which was a corona dipped in lemon juice, sans the margarita part of the equation. Although it was missing that extra kick, it is unique on the scene.

Nevertheless, on another note – and I would like to be inclined to chalk it up to the newness of the place – was that some of the staff were inexperienced and puzzlingly shuffled around. It hit a note when I asked what was in their version of the coronita, named something similar but with no explanation on the menu, and one waiter had to ask another, and then another playing Chinese whispers for about two minutes until I got a straight answer. The same happened when we asked for a Leffe, to be told it was not served, while it was clearly on the menu, to which the response promptly changed.

Regardless, the food and atmosphere were great with some of the staff going above and beyond to make it a memorable experience.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY American Bar food

WHERE Vashiotis Halmark, Yermasogia, Limassol

CONTACT 25 622227