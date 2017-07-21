Stormzy feels “heartbroken” after Chester Bennington’s death

The 23-year-old star – who recently teamed up with the rocker and his group Linkin Park on the track ‘Good Goodbye’ – has sent “prayers” to the family of the 41-year-old singer following the news he had been found dead in an apparent suicide on Thursday (20.07.17).

He tweeted alongside numerous broken heart emojis: “Bruv I can’t lie I’m so upset serious

“I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother.”

Chester was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who took his own life in May, and his death came on what would have been the ‘You Know My Name’ singer’s 53rd birthday.

Chris’ widow Vicky tweeted: “Just when I thought my heart couldn’t break any more.”

My Chemical Romance were “deeply saddened” by the tragic passing of the ‘What I’ve Done’ singer – who had three children with wife Talinda Bentley and another three from previous relationships – because they “loved” him.

They wrote on their Twitter page: “We are deeply saddened by Chester’s death. We loved him. Our condolences to Chester’s family, Linkin Park, and all of their loved ones.”

N.E.R.D. star Pharrell Williams hailed the frontman as an influence on an “entire generation”.

Alongside a photo of Chester, he posted: “Chester… You and the guys all influenced an entire generation. You went so hard and set so many kids free of their environments and situations. You let NERD open for you in Germany, we’ll never forget that show; YOU CRUSHED IT. The last time I saw you, you gave us chills. Your essence is amongst the stars. Rest now.”

Paramore singer Hayley Williams said her “heart hurts” as she pondered the vulnerability of artists.

She wrote: “artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness.

“… & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don’t know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester’s family/band/friends/fans.”

Billie Joe Armstrong paid tribute to the singer, while also encouraging others experiencing similar struggles to seek help.

The Green Day frontman posted: “i’ve met Chester a couple times. he was very kind and also very smart. and one hell of a singer. mental health and drug addiction are really complex issues. but just know you are not alone. rest in peace Chester. you will be missed.”