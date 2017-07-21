Tour operators say US to ban citizens from travel to N. Korea

Otto Frederick Warmbier (C), a University of Virginia student who was detained in North Korea since early January, is taken to North Korea's top court in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo March 16, 2016

Two tour agencies that arrange trips to North Korea said on Friday the US government will soon ban its citizens from travelling there, after the death of a US student arrested there while on a tour.

Koryo Tours said the ban would be announced on July 27 and would go into effect 30 days later. It said the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang, which handles consular affairs for the United States in the North, informed it of the ban, but did not say how long it would last.

“But it does seem to be the case that in just over a month, it will be impossible for Americans to visit as tourists,” Koryo Tours general manager Simon Cockrell told Reuters by telephone.

Another tour operator, Young Pioneer Tours, said on its Web site that it had also been informed of the ban, citing the same date.

“After the 30-day grace period any US national that travels to North Korea will have their passport invalidated by their government,” it said.

The US embassy in the South Korean capital, Seoul, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Young Pioneer was the agency that took US student Otto Warmbier to North Korea at the end of 2015.

He was arrested there and sentenced to 15 years of hard labour for an incident at his hotel where he was accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner.

North Korea released him in June in a coma and he died days after getting back to the United States at the age of 22. The circumstances surrounding his death are not clear, including why he fell into a coma.

North Korea has said through its state media that Warmbier’s death was “a mystery” and dismissed accusations that he had died as a result of torture and beating in captivity.

The isolated state allows foreign tourists to visit but their travel is strictly limited.

  • Muffin the Mule

    It needs a ban???? Would not go there if you paid me a million dollars.

  • Paranam Kid

    Now that is really going to do the trick: get NK to stop the nuclear development, admit it has been wrong since 1950, beg for forgiveness from the US, cave in to whatever requests the US will throw at it.

    It is patently clear the US does not know what to do, but is to narrow-minded & stubborn to admit there is only 1 way forward out of this: sit down with NK & negotiate. Anything other than that is pointless, meaningless, and will lead nowhere except military confrontation and large scale conflagration.

    • Adele

      I’m so sick of the US with their “power…” I totally agree sit down and talk… theats and sanctions in my mind is a easy way out … We live in a selfish currupt world.

      • Paranam Kid

        Adele, like you I am sick & tired of the country, unfortunately there is a very long way to go yet before it, like every empire in the past, goes down the drain & ceases to be of any significance.

        Between today & that joyful day there will be more wars that the regime there will provoke & start: Iran being the obvious next target. I am not sure the US will want to attack NK because that would inevitably lead to large scale death & destruction in SK & Japan.

        But if you think that as recently as October last year the neocon president of the U.S.-taxpayer-funded National Endowment for Democracy [NED] has called for the U.S. government to “summon the will” to engineer the overthrow of Russian President Vladimir Putin, it makes you wonder about how insignificant human life is for many. OK, the US government has not taken that step, but who says it won’t, esp. with a Trump in the White House. He is keen to improve the relationship with Russia (phew!), but he is also keen to burnish his standing & “credibility” with the neocons & the Deep State.

        So, is NK really impoderable? And what about Russia & China?

        Oh well, time will tell.

        • Adele

          Time will tell I agree it’s not all about the USA .

    • Muffin the Mule

      Go right ahead and ‘negotiate’ with Kim…..

      • Paranam Kid

        Tell us if you seen another, viable alternative. I am interested.

