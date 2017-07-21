Tsipras: Turkey’s EU path goes through Cyprus

July 21st, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 41 comments

Tsipras: Turkey’s EU path goes through Cyprus

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

 

Turkey’s European prospects go through a just, viable solution of the Cyprus problem and termination of military violations in the Aegean Sea, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was reported as saying on Friday.

The Greek PM met with top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini with whom he discussed Turkey’s relations with the EU and the importance of the country’s accession course.

Reports said Tsipras told Mogherini that Turkey’s EU prospects hinged on a just and viable solution of the Cyprus problem and respect to the principle of good neighbourly relations by terminating the violations in the Aegean.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Olliebaby

    It must be the longest membership application in history. Its been going on since the 1950s.

    • HighTide

      Interesting timing of yours. The EU was only founded in 1993. Previously and until today, Turkey had and has a free trade agreement with the bloc since 1963.

      • Olliebaby

        1910s–1990s Edit
        The country first applied for associate membership in the European Economic Community in 1959, and on 12 September 1963 signed the “Agreement Creating An Association Between The Republic of Turkey and the European Economic Community”, also known as the Ankara Agreement. This agreement came into effect the following year on 12 December 1964. The Ankara Agreement sought to integrate Turkey into a customs union with the EEC whilst acknowledging the final goal of membership.[14] In November 1970, a further protocol called the “Additional Protocol” established a timetable for the abolition of tariffs and quotas on goods traded between Turkey and the EEC.[14]

        • HighTide

          Weaseling away from your earlier statement. EU membership is only possible since 1993. No more excuses.

      • Olliebaby

        What I meant European countries have been stringing Turkey for years.

    • Alex

      The EU would describe it as fast track…..

  • Anton Tunç

    there is no eu path for turkey

  • The True Cypriot

    Turkey will never join the EU, so what is his point!???

  • gulumbra

    just give us all the undersea wealth so we can get out from under the troika and then you can join and get shafted as well

  • HighTide

    Tsipras extends a cheap massage to his island brethren, well knowing that major European countries will continue to block Turkey’s EU membership.
    Cyprus vote is thus irrelevant.

  • mustafa balci

    This is a an old threat turkey is never going to join eu if it wasnt cyprus problem it would be something else eu has never been honest wit turkey mind you how long eu is going to last is anot her matter

    • Gregos Winston

      Probably longer than Turkey is going to last.

      • mustafa balci

        UK is leaving who could be next maybe Ireland or Poland or even holland

        • JS Gost

          By financial default Greece, Spain, Italy or France have to be favorites…of course Cyprus would still be firmly in the running.

          • HighTide

            Spain, Italy and France have a strong industrial base and will never be in a Greek situation.

            • JS Gost

              Is that the ratings agencies or real economic figures ? Do you want the figures ?

              • HighTide

                The difference of these three large countries to the Greek situation is that they all have means to pull through based on their extensive industries, something totally absent in Greece.

        • HighTide

          After the looming Brexit disaster, there is no mood for anyone else to follow.

        • hh faris

          I’ll put my money on Italy or Sweden.

      • hh faris

        Gregos Winston, Dream on.

    • hh faris

      Well said Mustafa!!

    • mike nico

      Turkey was never going to forfill its chapters and sort it’s human rights out and also the the Cyprus problem, so you cannot blame the EU, Would you expect a Drunk to be let into a Night Club??? No.

      • HighTide

        Happens every night in Ayia Napa.

        • mike nico

          Well thank god its a resort and not the whole damm country( Turkey) big diff mate

      • Olliebaby

        Well they let the Racists in from the south with a divided island.

  • Gold51

    Tsipras just gave the secrete away, how Turkey can join the EU…lol
    Does Erdogan really care about the EU.?
    Being constantly rejected by the EU only highlights Erdogans needs to be tough, he’s the sole defender of the Turkish people….? That will be his argument.
    EU must say what it wants and if Turkey is not prepared, then shut the books, case closed, full stop.
    Might be money in it for Turkey, but Erdogan will not relinquish any power and hand it on a plate to France and Germany like all the others, thats for sure.
    One of his cronies response to Germany yesturday, “Turkey is NOT prepared to share its Soverignty with anyone”.
    Case closed then.

    • mike nico

      The reasons

      1: Reason Turkey cannot join the EU, its never for-filled its chapters just like every other member did to join.
      2: You cannot have a prospect joining whiles illegally occupying an EU country.
      3: The Human Righs records in Turkey are as what I can only call a Joke.
      They are just some of the reasons why Turkey has not been allowed to join way before your Dictator went of the rails.

      Turkey seems to believe its own BS that its bigger than everyone else, hence why its still a backward country.”defender of the Turkish people” NO WAY, if the referendum was not fixed more people would have voted Erdogan out, as for the people wanting to be in the EU, I bet over 50% would.

  • Disruptive

    Turkey will never join the EU, and I am just stating the fact here, have nothing against Turkey or Turkish (minus current leadership, but that’s another story).

    • JS Gost

      In a few years you see why Turkey did not join a failed corrupt nepotistic power mad

      economically corrupt and failing looney bin that is currently called the EU. 20+ years ago I supported the common market, EEC et al until it descended into this corruption ridden rich mans club with no accountibilty or responsibilty.

      • HighTide

        Critique of certain EU aspects is well justified but must be based on facts. The EU is what its member states decide with each one having veto rights. All laws must pass the EU parliament before going into effect. To call this “without accountability or responsibility” is wide off the mark. Why it should be “a rich men’s” club you must explain.

        • JS Gost

          foreign companies avoid paying €1.1 Trillion a year by being HQ’ed in the EU. Current government debt levels in EU is €1.2 trillion and private debt is running at €3.2 billion in a global economic period that is labelled as ‘unsettled. EU debt is rising at 9%. As a footnote the worlds division of wealth is ‘richest 50%’ 1,890 people, worlds poorest 50% 7 billion. I will add more about the EU richlist ect if yyou need it

          • HighTide

            The world’s distribution of wealth is not a new revelation and has nothing to do with the EU, it’s a global phenomenon, a lot worse in many countries. Fiscal management and debt acquisition is not an EU issue either, there are no common finance and tax policies. Each country is responsible for its own. Debt is judged by the ability to be serviced. Greek Cyprus carries non performing loans worth two years of its GDP in its books.
            Now that would worry me.

  • Maz

    Well said Tsip

  • JS Gost

    As a Cypriot, not a Greek Cypriot, do I care what this pleb says ? should anyone ? Maybe a few less agendas at the table might lead to some progress…

    • Dynosavros

      We do care however-not what the certain person is saying particularly, but what the PM of Greece is saying -if you disagree you can delete yourself from Greeks of Cyprus -we give a s

      • JS Gost

        So the hellinic protection society has arisen from it’s mid afternoon siesta and spoken. So impressed……

        • Dynosavros

          Much more coming – several people in Cyprus must look for other land-43 years enough is enough.

          • JS Gost

            Cryptic but still incredulous. Tell me more ?

    • Gregos Winston

      Who cares what the other pleb, Cavusoglu has to say either?

      • JS Gost

        I would say who ironically, but I know the pleb you are talking about.

  • Gregos Winston

    Turkey tried for years to convince the EU to sideline Cyprus’ VETO. What a complete joke Turkey is. I don’t like the EU muc, but I would never wish Turkish membership onto the European people.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close