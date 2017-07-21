Tsipras: Turkey’s EU path goes through Cyprus

Turkey’s European prospects go through a just, viable solution of the Cyprus problem and termination of military violations in the Aegean Sea, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was reported as saying on Friday.

The Greek PM met with top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini with whom he discussed Turkey’s relations with the EU and the importance of the country’s accession course.

Reports said Tsipras told Mogherini that Turkey’s EU prospects hinged on a just and viable solution of the Cyprus problem and respect to the principle of good neighbourly relations by terminating the violations in the Aegean.