Our View: Bad feeling, suspicion, and mistrust have again come to dominate relations

THE 43rd anniversary of the Turkish invasion was marked on both sides of the dividing line. In the north, events to mark the anniversary were of the celebratory type, while in the south they were sombre. The fiery rhetoric, however, was common to both sides with the hardline camps, which thrive on confrontational discourse and the cultivation of hostility, taking centre stage. It is the familiar scenario that has remained the same for more than 40 years.

On the Turkish Cypriot side, voices in favour of formalised partition have become louder while on the Greek Cypriot side opposition to bi-zonal, bi-communal federation seem to be gathering momentum. What is clear is that these groups are in the ascendancy on their respective sides, boosted by the failure in Crans-Montana. The positive climate created by the rapport between the two leaders, their joint appearance in public and the start of talks in 2015 seems like a very long time ago.

Bad feeling, suspicion, and mistrust have come to dominate relations again, strengthening the arguments of the supporters of partition on both sides. The Turkish Cypriot hardliners make no secret of their objective, while their Greek Cypriot counterparts support separation indirectly by backing an unachievable settlement that would inevitably lead to permanent partition. The ‘new strategy’ the rejectionist parties have been advocating will achieve nothing else.

Forty-three years of occupation have given rise to a generation of people whose experience is of two different entities, with military guard-posts along the dividing line separating them. Worse still, is that this abnormal situation is considered quite normal for them – a part of Cyprus life – because they have not experienced anything different. The reality is that these 43 years have been the longest period of peace and stability Cyprus has known, enabling the economy of the Republic to grow and prosper, the only blow to rising living standards, caused by the incompetence and recklessness of our own politicians and bankers – not by the occupation.

But is this peace and stability guaranteed without some kind of agreement between the two sides? Could we expect Unficyp to stay in Cyprus forever guarding the buffer zone and offering us a sense of security? Will we be content marking the anniversary of the invasion every July 20, hoping that things will remain as they have been for the last 43 years?