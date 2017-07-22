Christodoulides calls on Eide to reflect on UN’s role

Government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides on Saturday urged UN Special Advisor Espen Barth Eide to reflect on his role in the negotiation process that led an inconclusive result at the Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana.

The spokesman was responding to comments by Eide in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency that the collapse of the talks earlier in the month in Switzerland was due to a “collective failure”.

Christodoulides reiterated the official position of the government that the reason the Conference yielded no positive result was Turkey’s intransigence, which “cannot be disputed by anyone”.

“It is Turkey’s obsession on the continuation of the Treaty of Guarantee, on intervention rights on Cyprus and on Ankara’s position on permanent Turkish military presence on the island that led the talks in Crans-Montana to a dead-end,” Christodoulides said.

He added that Eide’s account on what transpired at the July 6 working dinner in Switzerland that led to the UN announcing the inconclusive end of the Conference on Cyprus, “confirm what the President (Nicos Anastasiades) had publicly pointed out, that Mr Eide, unfortunately, in many cases believed that what was happening was what he wanted to happen, and within this context he downgraded substantive disagreements that arose at the negotiating table”.

Eide said that both he and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was leading the talks, “saw the possibility of arriving that night at the final total package; a total package with many elements in it, one of which would have been the end of guarantees”.

He said things were moving towards a situation of no guarantees. “We could have done it that night. That’s clear,” Eide said in the interview.

Hitting back at Eide, who said that all sides should stop engaging in a blame game and reflect on how to proceed, Christodoulides said: “Just as for us this is a time for reflection, evaluation and regrouping, it would be right and reasonable for this to be the time for self-criticism for Mr Eide too, who has played a role, has contributed to creating expectations and concurred to the preparation or the lack of sufficient preparation of the negotiations for the solution of the Cyprus problem.”

Eide had said in his interview that if someone was unprepared, maybe it was the people who were in charge (the two sides) and not the people that were just helping them.

Christodoulides welcomed however that Eide “adopted” Nicosia and Athens’ position that there cannot be a settlement solution on the Cyprus issue that would provide for guarantees and intervention rights by a third country on the island.

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    up untıll every body starts seeıng the TRUTH AND ACCEPTING THE EXACT
    CATASTROPHY OF THOSE BLACK DAYS STARTING FROM 1950 UP TILL NOW THE PUBLCK WILL NEVER KNOW THE TRUTH AND EVEN IN THE EVENT OF AN AGREEMENTAT A REFERADUM THEY WOULD NOT KNOW WHAT TO VOTE FOR LIES OR THE TRUTH SO FAR ALL WE HEARD ARE THE PRODUCED LIES LIES AND AGAIN LIES GOD BLESS CYPRUS

  • Caulkhead

    Seems that Christodoulides went to the same school of public relations as Sean Spicer 🙂

  • Paranam Kid

    Christodoulides would be well advised to say the same to his boss, and also advise his boss to reflect on the wisdom of re-election in the light of the failed talks. Or are we to conclude that only the others are to blame?

  • We are watching a boxing match. Espen Barth Eide is the referee. The judges include Antonio Guterres. The two trainers are in the ring with their fighters. The former heavyweight Greek champion, “Spoiler” Kotzias, is shouting advice to his boy, “Nik the Greek” Anastasiades. Turkish champion, “Mevlut the Maniac” Cavusoglu, is prepping his boy, “Mad Dog Mustafa” Akinci.

    The bell rings. The two boxes step forward and shake hands. Nik’s handler Kotzias climbs out of the ring, but Akinci’s manager-trainer, Cavusoglu, refuses to leave the ring. The Greek Cypriots in the crowd boo; the Turkish Cypriots in the crowd clap and cheer. Referee Eide sends the two fighters to the neutral corners of the ring. He confers with Cavusoglu who shakes his head and refuses to move.

    Eide then climbs under the ropes and consults Guterres. Eide climbs back into the ring and tells the crowd the match has been abandoned. At a newsbriefing later, he says both fighters and both trainers were responsible for the debacle.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Usual unwarranted dig at UN. The latter should not renew UNFICYP beyond December 2017.

  • Barry White

    The Tof could hardly put it better in his prime: ” Not my fault, no Sir, some- everybody else’s fault”.

    • almostbroke

      Even when the man appointed by Tof re the Mari disaster , when he fingered TOF , the Tof said ‘not my fault , no someone else , a common trend in Cyprus .

  • Disruptive

    Stubborn and delusional. Cyprus born and raised.

  • kypselian

    finally the truth is out. Eide said that the UN adopted Nicosia and Athens position that there cannot be a 3rd country intervention rights. so what was being said that Turkey wont accept a solution within the UN framework means that Turkey was the reason that the talks failed not the GCs.

  • Truth

    Quote, talks earlier in the month in Switzerland was due to a “collective failure”… and I suppose not the Gcs

  • Devils-Advocate

    What a pillock, What can possibly be gained by this childlike outburst. The UN is clearly fighting tooth and nail to get talks back on the right track and they’re undermining all of their efforts. There is no room in this business for rights, justice, only compromises.

  • Kibristan

    So it seems they should never have gone to Switzerland on both occasions.

