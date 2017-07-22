Eide: they didn’t sound like people that were about to unify their homeland (Update 2)

Eide: a collective failure

UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide attempted to set the record straight on the failure of the Cyprus talks in Crans-Montana in an interview with the Cyprus News Agency published on Saturday, saying all of the parties involved could see what a final deal looked like and they “all could have lived with it”.

Though Eide, who will meet separately with the two leaders on Monday, made some comments following his briefing to the UN Security Council earlier in the week, this was the first indepth interview he has given after the talks’ collapse in the early hours of July 7.

In the interview, he offered some insights into the fated dinner on July 6 when after four hours of haggling and drama, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a halt to the process.

“We were approaching 2:30 at night [Swiss time]. It was a very long dinner. He [Guterres] said that after what he heard during this dinner he didn’t see any prospect in continuing the conference…  given the mood that had developed. He asked the participants if they agreed and they did agree. It was a very special dinner. What I can tell you is that everybody in the room understood that this wasn’t going anywhere. The deterioration of mutual trust was obvious… The climate, the tone, the way people spoke about each other and to each other didn’t sound like people that were about to unify their homeland,” said Eide.

In its official statements, the UN put the talks’ collapse down to a “collective failure” but in the CNA interview, Eide hit back at criticism from the Greek Cypriot side made in the wake of Crans-Montana, that he had been unprepared.
“If I say it’s a collective failure I must say that includes everybody who was there. If something fails, everyone should think what should I have done to make it better, rather than running and say everybody else made the mistakes. I must say I felt we were very well prepared,” said Eide.

“This idea that we weren’t prepared is little paradoxical. I have been hearing since I came that this is leader-led and it’s owned by them and we are just facilitating. I fully subscribed to that.  If someone was unprepared, maybe it’s the people who were in charge, not the people that were just helping them?
The UN envoy said many things he has read about what happened at the last dinner in Crans-Montana were “simply wrong”.

Reports, based on accounts from the Greek Cypriot side were that Guterres had misunderstood the content of a private conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Crans-Montana about Ankara’s willingness to ditch the guarantees system from the first day. However, when he was asked at the dinner if he had made the offer and if so to put it in writing, he refused and denied he had made it.

Others close to the talks had said that when the Turkish offer was made, President Nicos Anastasiades insisted on his zero troops and zero guarantees red line.  The president later said there had been a miscommunication between Guterres and Cavusoglu.

“It is difficult to talk about confidential conversations,” Eide said when asked about the details of the exchanges.

“I have to keep some things confidential. What I can tell you is that the SG didn’t misunderstand anything. We were in the same meetings and it was quite clear what was happening. Out of the various bilaterals we saw the possibility of arriving that night at the final total package; a total package with many elements in it, one of which would have been the end of guarantees,” he said.
Pressed on the issue of it not having been put in writing, Eide said it would have been written down by the UN after agreeing among the heads of delegation. He said the parties had all some written proposals and but they also had certain things they had said to Guterres who was “testing the limits of every participant”, their red lines and their flexibility.

On the statements that Cavusoglu had replied in the negative when asked about the Turkish offer, Eide said: “This is not exactly what happened. Some of what I have read that purportedly refers to that dinner is simply wrong. So let me say this: In these high sensitive issues the SG, myself and members of my team were in many bilateral meetings, testing out the frontiers of people’s views, including of course Turkey in order to see if a final package was available that we thought the others will accept. So, what the Secretary General said in this dinner was based on these conversations and it wasn’t wrong,” he said.

Laying out the mechanics of negotiating in such circumstances, Eide said not everything is based on written inputs.

He said the UN’s firm conviction was, and remained, that in that overall reading it would be possible – based on many factors – to see an end to the system of guarantees.

Eide said Turkey`s official position was that the guarantees should be phased out after a number of years and this view was well known to all.

“But beyond that, the Secretary-General and I, when we were testing everybody’s flexibility, understood that as a contribution to a final package it would actually be possible for all to agree on an immediate termination of the rights of intervention upon entry into force – but of course only if there was agreement also on the rest of the final package,” he said

“What we were not yet able to say was that we had the final answer to the longevity of the troop presence. It was clear the troops would be reduced and it was also clear that when they were reduced it would be down to the old levels. But between “sunset clause” review and perpetuity, we didn’t have yet the final agreement. So, we were moving towards a major breakthrough on guarantees, but we still had the outstanding issues on the troops. Let me be clear: There was agreement about the fact that their number after reduction would be very low, but the time they would stay wasn’t yet agreed.”

He said things were moving towards a situation of no guarantees. “We could have done it that night. That’s clear,” he added.
Eide said the ensuing blame game, or any blame game was very unhealthy and “turns complicated issues into banalities”.

He spoke about how the leaders had refrained from this for a full 18 months during their negotiations that began in May 2015 even though certain people in political circles on both sides were blaming everybody else all the time.

But sometime around winter last year that changed, he said, and public statements started questioning each other’s intentions, “and from then on I felt that this was becoming increasingly difficult”.  “I was sometimes criticised about being too optimistic in Cyprus. Maybe I was! Now I haven’t been optimistic for half a year – to be frank – and you will not find a single very optimistic statement from me in 2017,” Eide said. “Maybe it was because we were losing momentum. These processes have their time, if time is not well spent, it might be lost,” he added.

Eide said it had been his conviction from the start that the Treaty of Guarantees and the right of intervention “had to end immediately”.

“We had many – many bilaterals, we were shuttling between the guarantors developing many concrete ideas of security and guarantees and I can tell you now that from early on it was my conviction that the Treaty of Guarantees and the right of intervention had to end immediately. There is no place for that in a modern sovereign state.”

Troops was something else. “It’s a choice in the sense whether you want a military presence. But those troops that came in 1974, in the exercise of the so-called right of intervention – which is of course itself contested – they are no longer warranted in the post-settlement situation, because in the Turkish argument – with which the Greek Cypriots don’t agree – they were there to restore the constitutional order. If you have a settlement there is really a constitutional order, so that argument is gone,” he said.
He said the idea was to develop a security concept where troops would be quickly reduced down to that level that was in the Treaty of Alliance and also back to the purpose of the Treaty of Alliance, which we could have been renamed a ‘Friendship Pact’, where there would be a limited number of troops for some time without any role in the internal matters. Eide said the security concerns of the Turkish Cypriots were on a community level, and those of the Greek Cypriots on state level.

Asked why Guterres had called a halt, Eide said he made the decision after he “read the room”. “At this critical, final moment, a deal would only materialise as a package where all managed to get what was most important for them while helping others to get what most mattered to them too,” he said.
The UN envoy said there had been some very important and very constructive openings also from the Greek Cypriot side on the internal front “in context” or “subject to” other achievements and not as stand-alone offers “which makes sense”.

Eide said Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had taken the process way beyond what’s seen before and “we could start again “tomorrow morning if it was up to the UN”. But his sense was that this was not the case right now for parties. He said he would find out more when he meets them this week “what they want to do next”.

“I must say, despite the sad outcome of the Conference, I was very impressed by both leaders and their negotiating teams and everything they achieved underway – in a truly leader-led process,” Eide said.

 

UN was seeking a Strategic breakthrough on six issues

The UN envoy said they had not expected to “come down from the mountain with the full agreement” but were hoping and aiming for was to have a strategic breakthrough on six strategic issues. These were:

How do we replace the Treaty of Guarantees with an implementation mechanism?

What do we do with the troops?

Will there be rotating presidency and whether it will be with cross voting and so on..

What will happen to “one particular place” in the territorial arrangement?

What happens to the property regime? Could there be two regimes, one for the areas under territorial adjustment and one for those not under territorial adjustment?

How do we deal with the question of the equivalent or special treatment of the Turkish nationals?

“If we had answered these questions, we could have been beyond the point of no return,” he said. “The Secretary-General’s main contribution in Crans-Montana was to say that, these six things can all be solved here, but only in the form of a package. The tragedy of this is that what prevented the solution was not what could have been the final outcome, but the inability to get to that that final outcome. I think I know what the final deal would have looked like. I think Nikos Anastasiades knows and I think Mustafa Akinci knows and Mr Cavusoglu and Mr Kotzias know what the final outcome would have looked like; and my subjective view is that all could have lived with it. But we couldn’t get there, because we were struggling with how to sequence things in a way that could make all this work. And this makes me sad.”

 

 

The CNA interview was conducted by Apostolis Zoupaniotis in New York

 

  • HighTide

    Nothing changes with this interview. All negotiations in the past, including the latest one, failed on the last few miles. There is no real will to unify. If a new set of talks should be arranged the outcome will be the same. Call it quits and accept the two states on the island. You have no other realistic choice.

    • Bondoboxi

      Exactly. No need to waste further time and resources with this kindergarten. The world has many more urgent and serious issues which need to be solved. Let each side live as they deserve on this island.

  • Monica

    CM CM CM CM !!!!!….
    Why has this “Update 1” removed your original quote from Mr. Eide ( As I have repeated in my comment ) ?

    • Maz

      My thoughts exactly, this is a propaganda machine at work.

  • Monica

    Quote by Eide :-
    “We had many – many bilaterals, we were shuttling between the guarantors developing many concrete ideas of security and guarantees and I can tell you now that from early on it was my conviction that the Treaty of Guarantees and the right of intervention had to end immediately. There is no place for that in a modern sovereign state,” he said.

    So there we have it …. Turkey caused the breakdown of the talks !!

    And Akinci does not have the guts to support his own country ….. against the wishes of his oppressor … Turkey !!!

    • Cyprus Polis pensioner

      Nonsense – the whole point Eide is making is that all parties FAILED; some on some points, others on other points. The UN sees it as a collective failure of all parties to the ‘Cyprus problem’.

      • Monica

        The unnecessary occupation by Turkey, if removed entirely, would remove the major ‘sticking block’.
        A roving troop of UN forces, for a short period, could stop any skirmishes by the few who still live in the past, until a unified police/army could be formed.
        Religion should be of no consequence as all inhabitants should be free to practice that, in private, without affecting any of another faith or none.
        What we really need to know, from Eide, is exactly what agreements occurred between Akinci & Anastasiades …. What would they agree to on the rights of the inhabitants, land exchange or recompense, rule of law, administration etc. ???

        • The True Cypriot

          Of course, leave Cyprus to the Greek Cypriots and there would be “peace”.

          Removing Turkey and the Guarantees without any transition would result in a Greek island. We never would agree to that.

          A trained monkey could have formulated that idea.

          • Monica

            Even a monkey learns to live in a unified group.
            What do you not understand about ‘unified’ ?

            • The True Cypriot

              Unified under whose terms?

              Gorillas and Baboons do not live “unified” to continue the primate analogy.

              What makes you think all primates are the same?

              • Monica

                What a ridiculous retort !

                • The True Cypriot

                  I thought it was funny and that it amplified the point I was making.

                  On a serious note though, you argue for removal of the 1960 Treaty and we were close to agreeing that.

                  Sadly, the GCs want to control the whole island and that is why it all fell apart.

                  • Costas

                    even if they did want to “control” the whole island, its actually their right, as it is the TCs right also.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Pardon – we do not agree it is their “right” and we certainly do not want to control what the GCs do.

                      Your point is poorly made, IMO

                    • Costas

                      why dont u agree? wasnt it cypriots that lived in cyprus for millennia? 😛 so by not having the right for Gcs nor the TCs, who should have the right? Turkey? im just tryin to understand ur logic.
                      also, when i say control, im not sayin control over the other community, but rather control in terms of the functionality of the state

                    • Costas

                      yet another question left un-answered by the so-called Tcs patriots. 😛
                      more like the true cypriot-impostor

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Excuse me????

                    • Costas

                      u r excused

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Thanks

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Why do you think 1974 happened and what did GCs learn from it?

                      Sadly, I see very little change in GC attitudes.

                      My logic is that we want to see our 1960 Treaty rights protected until we can see something better.

                      GCs demanding Turkey leave is not something better.

                      That would take us back to 1974.

                      As for the functionality of the state, lets assume that Turkey left tomorrow.

                      The result would be a Greek island – the Police, Courts, Education, Culture, Language and so on would all be Greek.

                      We do not want that.

                    • Monica

                      TTC. The prejudices of previous Cypriot generations have been learned from (by most) and have been superceded by a wish to live together peacefully.
                      It’s time to move into the 21st. Century and have the bravery to try.
                      Other countries would support you, as the UN wish to also.
                      Just extricate yourselves from your ‘masters’ … The life of a slave is not a happy one.

                    • Costas

                      monica u should stop, he is either a turk national that bought stolen properties, or just a 70 year old douche

                    • Monica

                      You may be right or wrong, Costas, but that is no reason not to try and show him the errors he is making.

                    • Costas

                      when u r biased, its really hard to, u can say im biased too, but the think is i have some common sense to not exclude the TCs or the GCs fears, he forgets that the ongoing dispute, is the result of the great powers interfering, and the result of everyone wanting Cyprus to be in their circle of influence, he is a sheep

                    • The True Cypriot

                      No argument there.

                      Question is – how do you get there?

                      Giving up all our security and rights is not a good idea to us.

                      That’s the nub of it.

                      See it from OUR point of view, as a minority who suffered prior to 1974 and as a minority who has been penalised since.

                      Justice for us means a GC recognition of that – sadly, they simply want to take us back to 1974.

                      We can live in peace without having to rule over each other.

                    • Monica

                      Without the bravery to try then …. You are stuck !
                      And will have to continue in paucity, living off the ‘left overs’ of others.

                    • Costas

                      if u want to see 1960 treaty rights protected then why did u leave? stupid much?

                    • Costa Christou

                      In the UK 4.5% of the population is Muslim. As British citizens the have political equality,security & opportunity. There are many issues the Muslims are not happy with but under the rule of law they have to abide.
                      Under EU law Turkish Cypriots would maintain the same rights as Greek Cypriots. What makes you so special to think that your 18% needs greater protection in language, culture, education etc than the other 80% that live on the island?

                    • HighTide

                      The UK took in all and sundry after disbanding their colonies. There are dozens, no hundreds, of ethnic groups in Great Britain. To compare this to the two owners of this island, as spelled out in the now redundant original constitution, is wide off the mark. No rapprochement is possible without accepting Turkish Cypriots as equals in their own state.

                    • Costa Christou

                      The rule of law makes everyone equal – don’t you get it?

                    • HighTide

                      Which law?

                    • Costa Christou

                      EU laws.
                      The European Convention on Human Rights protects every citizen and the judgments enforced by the European Court of Human Rights are binding on member states.
                      Turkish Cypriots would actually have more protection than what they currently have with Turkey.

                    • HighTide

                      This is rather naive. ECHR judgements come years after the fact and are often ignored at will. It may help to clear the inheritance of the deceased, but cannot protect the living.

                    • Costas

                      noone is denying that TCs are equals to GCs of course they are, but in terms of ruling a populous of 80% GC, demanding a TC presidency? what? this is not equality this is over demanding. how is that equality?

                    • HighTide

                      How is it possible that Greek Cyprus has the same veto right in the EU as the UK? Tell me!

                    • Costas

                      because my friend the EU is not a country, its a COLLECTIVE of countries

                    • HighTide

                      Makes no difference. Greek Cyprus with its tiny population is on par with the UK and others in a joint Union.
                      Think again.

                    • Costas

                      man, its a union, not a goverment 😛

                    • Monica

                      TTC … Did you not read the whole of Costa’s comment ?
                      He said “TCs right also”. !

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Read my reply – we don’t have the same aspirations.

                  • Maz

                    The GC agreed to rotating presidency and equal representation giving it to an 18% minority, how would they be controlling the whole country. Your argument doesn’t stand

                    • The True Cypriot

                      We wanted a transition – 650 troops!

                      From 40,000 to 650.

                      Nuff said

              • Costas

                are u retarded? we r not talking about gorillas and baboons, we are talkin about human beings, who their only wish is to live in a peaceful place

                • The True Cypriot

                  I was speaking rhetorically – look upon what that means.

                  If peace is to prevail, both sides need to agree.

                  ….and don’t get easily offended – I was not attacking anyone.

                  • Costas

                    im not offended, but funny or not by ur comment, its like u were saying thatt GCs and TCs are different kind of species, yea that kind of annoyed me, but its good to know u were making a joke

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Sadly we are different.

                      Read the comments from all sides.

                      Stay well

                  • Monica

                    Sadly, TTC, your rhetoric (however funny you deem it to be) does not give anyone the confidence to take notice of you.
                    This is a serious subject … the future lives of ALL Cypriots !

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Pity you do not criticise the aggression and hatred of many GCs here

                    • Monica

                      I do not take sides … There is evil on both sides.
                      But, as a complete ‘outsider’, I would like to see you all live in harmony and peace.

                    • The True Cypriot

                      But you only criticise the TCs – why?

                    • Monica

                      Wrong !

      • Maz

        Well the UNSG said it and now Eide said it even though biasesd CM for reasons we all know removed quote in update 1, but luckily Monica copied and pasted it “The treaty of Guarantees and rights to Intervention must end immediately”
        So how is this a joint failure nobody agrees with this stance except Turkey, and I’m 100% sure if Akinci didn’t have a red gun pointed to his head during the talks would have been more than happy to international peace keeping force. So how can any party other than Turkey be blamed for this. Close the borders and sanctions on Turkey NOW!

    • The True Cypriot

      Utter rubbish – he never said that Turkey was to blame.

  • Human 01

    Another issue that I have with Mr. Eide’s statement. The politicians are not the ones who are going to be unified. The people of Cyprus are the ones who are going to put this solution into practice. For 43 years people are seeing each other as enemies and nationalism is still thriving in both sides. There is no trust anymore between the ones who identify themselves as cypriots. Before 1950 there was trust and Cypriots were separated into Muslims or Christians not TCs and GCs. A number of essential confidence building measures should be agreed before anything else.

  • johnnywires

    typical comments from a UN envoy who does not have the courage to tell it as it really was.tell mr UN envoy what more could the g/c side give.tell me?we even gave rotating presidency to an 18% minority in return for guarantors and turkish army out.

  • Human 01

    And why the Treaty of Alliance should be maintained? Can 600 Greek soldiers and 650 Turkish soldiers serve as a defense mechanism?

  • Gold51

    If Turkey was not in Cyprus, there would NOT be a Cyprus problem and there would have been a Cyprus solution for everyone years ago and everyone knows it including Eide.
    Because Turkey occupies Northern Cyprus and pours in thousands of illegale Turkish settlers, hardly the signs desiring a solution with TCs in mind…..is it?
    And having 30/40000 Turkish troops constantly on the island is a no-brainer……I wonder if Eide is even aware of thier presents.
    Clear the slate and sit around the table and a solution is found at an instant.
    Turkey does not want a solution and pushes forward for Erdogans dream of Expansion.
    EU, UN even NATO they all know it.!

    • Adele

      Yes that’s the problem Turkey have no right to the North it’s a Cypriot island 🌴…..

      • Gold51

        Hi Adele…hope your well.
        I agree with you.
        All communities, not just TCs/GCs can live abd do live together if left alone to move forward.
        Erdogan and his cronies fly in and out of Cyprus to prevent this simple natural ideology from happening.
        WW2 resulted with 65 million people dead, but the
        world moved forward.
        Erdogan keeps a stagnet grip on Cyprus, it fits his Ottoman vision of expasion in the region.
        Those remaining indiginous TCs left in the north, as those brave activists yesturday, demanding invasion celebrations not go ahead, should take a chance and demand Erdogan take his troops and illegale settlers and get them all out of Cyprus and allow the legal occupants of Cyprus to get over the past and move forward as civilised people did after WW2.
        Be well Adele.

        • Adele

          Yes Gold what right have Turkey to have a say in Cyprus anywhere else there would be sanctions but Alas Cyprus 🇨🇾 no one cares about this island…

          • Gold51

            I think your right Adele.

        • E.K.

          I just wanted to point out to you that your comments on our brave activists that didnt want celebrations to happen was spot on..
          But what about your thugs that were causing issues and saying we will drink turkish blood and running around waving greek flags Im pretty sure you guys are a Independent State thats in the EU why wouldnt they fly there own flag the flag of cypriots instead of running around with the dream they once had and which not mainly but 100% caused the cyprus problem and this will never happen again..This is why we need some security for us TCs to start off because of thugs like this !

          • Neroli

            I agree, and thugs they certainly are!

          • Gold51

            There is nutcases all over the world. Every single country has them.
            They have their own stupid flags with thier own stupid idiology.
            They always appear especially when you don’t want them.
            Many occations the general public deals with them. Dont let morons spoil the future for all Cypriots.
            Turkeys flags are waved all over the north…that doesn’t mean TCs are happy about it.
            Same in the South.
            All Cypriots must eventually become patriotic to one flag one nation and salute only one flag.!!! Both sides.

      • HighTide

        Except that North Cyprus is owned by Turkish Cypriots since 1974. Hallelujah!

        • Costas

          said noone ever

        • Gold51

          TCs dont own anything in the north .
          Its occupied by Turkish troops and filled with Illegale Turkish settlers living in stolen GC homes and managed by a Turkish offshore organisation named “trnc” thats paid and supported by Turkey.(Erdogan).

          • HighTide

            What’s your plan to change that, if it was true?

            • Costas

              are u seriously denying the atrocities that happen on the north of cyprus, by the turkish gov?

              • HighTide

                Same old, same old. Atrocities happened on the whole island since more than half a century. Deal with today, not with yesteryear.

                • Costas

                  i DIDNT say that one side is innocent, im well aware both com did stuff,
                  but im asking this because of ur comment saying, if it was true?
                  so now with ur reply u say that the atrocities happened? make up ur mind yo

                  • HighTide

                    There was no mentioning of “atrocities” until you brought it up. No need to elaborate further.

                    • Costas

                      there actually was, let me fresh ur memory:
                      Gold51 HighTide • 6 minutes ago
                      TCs dont own anything in the north .
                      Its occupied by Turkish troops and filled with Illegale Turkish settlers living in stolen GC homes and managed by a Turkish offshore organisation named “trnc” thats paid and supported by Turkey.(Erdogan).

    • Cyprus Polis pensioner

      To a point yes, but we ignore why they are there and the events of 62-74, they built up to our own destruction.

      The main issue of the Cyprus problem is neither side trusts the other – from a TC point they want some troops for a period as a guarantee, we don’t. The UN has proven itself unable many times to protect one community from another – Srebrenica, Rwanda to name a few. The EU is held up as offering ‘protection’ but it has no troops of it’s own and is so biased who in their right minds would trust them!

      Solution – more confidence building measures – real ones, like connecting the mobile phone systems; letting TCs take up their share of EU MP seats, etc.

      On both sides vigorously prosecute any incidents of hate crime based on race/ethnicity and clamp down on far right groups with a sledgehammer! Make the RoC a true secular state and end interference from the church in political matters they should keep their noses out of, and at the same time, prosecute them for inciting racial hatred dressed up as religious claptrap.

      • Gold51

        TC politicians had all of what you say from the 60s and they walked away from it….. And if there was a solution of course there would automaticly be TC politician’s????
        Your view as a possible TCs is not shared by Erdogan.!!
        You would be very mistaken to think Erdogan is bothered by TCs. He has already replaced you many times over!!
        Time TCs stop dancing to Erdogans fiddle and open there eyes, look around yourselfs…… your almost redundant, already replaced by illegale Turkish settlers with a different culture, many times over. You probably can’t even understand them if and when they may speek to you , if they do …..that is.

  • Parthenon

    So clearly the blame for the collapse is with Turkey.
    Thank you Mr Eide. Time now for UN and EU to place sanctions on Turkey.
    The crossings should now immediately be closed as their is no good will from the Turkish side.

    • Costa Christou

      Eide clearly says that Turkey was unwilling to set a date for the removal of all Turkish troops from the island.
      And that, in a nutshell, tells us everything we need to know about Turkey’s real intentions.
      Close the border and let Turkey find a way of replacing the tourism that will be lost. Good luck!

      • Gold51

        Erdogans cronies did say recently.
        “IF THERE WAS NO TURKISH CYPRIOTS, TURKEY WILL STAY”.
        Eide ignored this very serious degenerate statement and so did the indiginous TCs.
        Eide didn’t even comment on it.? And Akinci doesn’t care.
        A few days ago another of Erdogan cronies said openly in responds to Germany, “Turkey will not share its Soverignty with anyone”.
        But Erdogan has a compulsive desire to impose his militery might on other nations Soverignty and take land nd wealth!!.
        Turkey is a nation thats run by a dictator aided by hypocrites.

        • Costa Christou

          ‘But those troops that came in 1974, in the exercise of the so-called right of intervention – which is of course itself contested – they are no longer warranted in the post-settlement situation, because in the Turkish argument – with which the Greek Cypriots don’t agree – they were there to restore the constitutional order. If you have a settlement there is really a constitutional order, so that argument is gone,”

          The argument is gone yet Turkey wanted the troops to remain…….so clear and obvious who is to blame.

          • Gold51

            The trusted privalage granted to a guarantor with all its duties of care is to intervene only if nessassery to restore law and order and leave.
            It is not a green card to INVADE WITH THE AIM OF PARTITIONING CYPRUS to secure militery strategic importance in the region.
            What Turkey is doing or negotiating is not the roll of a guarantor by refusing to leave and continou to occupy land that is supposed to be land a guarantor is supposed to protect for the entire Cypriots even from outside threats.

    • Neroli

      All parties failed!

    • HighTide

      Borders cannot be closed without EU approval. This was part of your EU accession agreement. If it should ever happen, it would amount to recognizing the TRNC.

      • Costa Christou

        If Turkey keeps threatening the RoC then the border can legally be closed as a security concern.

