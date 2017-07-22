A minute with Alicia Panayiotou Singer

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my family and three adorable dogs!

Best childhood memory?

Going to the park with my grandfather to feed the ducks.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

TGI Friday’s. I absolutely love chicken breast with whiskey and fresh cream. I hate lamb.

What did you have for breakfast?

I don’t really have a standard breakfast, but black Frappé coffee is a must.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Definitely a night person! My idea of the perfect night out is anywhere I can dance to Latin or Tango music.

Best book ever read?

I love reading, I have so many books… Every book is a new journey.

Favourite film of all time?

I don’t really have a favourite film, but I enjoy watching White Chicks over and over again because it’s my favourite comedy. Generally I prefer action films and Spanish movies.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

I really want to visit Spain on St Jordi’s day (St. George’s Day, April 23rd) which is Barcelona’s most romantic day of the year. St Jordi’s is a day of Roses, Romance and Books. My dream trip is to travel to different Latin American countries like Argentina, Mexico, Cuba, etc.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I can listen to any kind of music as long as I know the lyrics to the song or the melody if it’s an instrumental piece.

What is always in your fridge?

Ice (for the coffee!)

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

A comfortably big, sunny house with a beautiful garden, somewhere quiet in Spain would be perfect. Preferably near water…

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I’d pick Facundo Arana (Argentine actor and musician) because he’s the reason I play the saxophone… But If I could pick someone who is dead, I’d pick my grandfather who passed away last year because he is the person I miss the most.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would spend my day with my loved ones, doing what makes us happy. We would sing and dance, play music and sing, and then I would do anything that makes me happy like shooting a gun or a bow and spending time with my pets.

What is your greatest fear?

I don’t know; I have lots of fears. Maybe my greatest fear is the fear of not living life to the fullest, or regret; I don’t want to have any regrets.

Tell me a joke…

What’s the best thing about Switzerland?

I don’t know, but the flag is a big plus.