Arab League chief says Israel ‘playing with fire’ over Jerusalem

July 23rd, 2017 Middle East, World 27 comments

A wounded Palestinian man is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Khobar near Ramallah

The Arab League has warned Israel is “playing with fire” over the “red line” of Jerusalem and its foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday over Israeli-Palestinian violence, according to statements on Sunday.

Israel sent extra troops into the occupied West Bank on Saturday after violence erupted over Israel’s installation of metal detectors at entry points to the Noble Sanctuary-Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem’s walled Old City.

A Palestinian attacker stabbed to death three Israelis on Friday, and hours earlier three Palestinians were killed. In Jerusalem on Saturday, Israeli police used riot gear to disperse dozens of Palestinians who threw stones and bottles at them.

“Jerusalem is a red line that Muslims and Arabs cannot allow to be crossed,… and what is happening today is an attempt to impose a new reality on the Holy city,” Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement.

“The Israeli government is playing with fire and risking a major crisis with the Arab and Islamic world.”

Arab League foreign ministers will hold emergency talks in Cairo on Wednesday, the group said in a statement.

The United Nations Security Council plans to meet on Monday to discuss the bloodiest spate of Israeli-Palestinian violence for years. Sweden, Egypt and France requested the meeting to urgently discuss de-escalation in Jerusalem.

Israeli military commanders have warned violence may escalate.

  • NadavKatz

    A wise person once observed: When the Arabs put down their weapons, peace will reign. When Israel puts down its weapons, there won’t be an Israel.

    I choose to be on the right side of history and morality and suggest that the Arabs put down their weapons.

    • NICKDAVIS844

      That wise man was wrong Even Jews without weapons God’s promise for His people to return to the promised land would be kept.

  • Paranam Kid

    The only way to de-escalate is to take away the root cause of the problem: the nazi-onist’s “state” illegal occupation of the Stolen Palestinian Territories & properties, incl. the al-Aqsa mosque, and the concurrent racist policies & behaviour, incl. Apartheid & incremental genocide.

    As long as these facts are not accepted by the other countries, the violence will continue.

    • NadavKatz

      In what year did the “occupation” began?

      • Paranam Kid

        You know the answer to that.

        • NadavKatz

          No, I don’t. And, since you initiated the discussion about “occupation”, do share with us when that “occupation” started, Why do you refuse to do so?

          • Paranam Kid

            I did not bring up the issue of the date, you did, and since you are asking a question you damn well know the answer to, I’ll leave to you as a smart Alec to answer your own question.

            The FACT is that your nazi-onist “state” is occupying Stoeln Palestinian Territory, i.e the West Bank & East Jerusalem. That territroy needs to be vacated by your nazi-onist “state”, as demanded by the international community. That’s all there is to it, and the start date of occupation is completely irrelevant.

            • NadavKatz

              You referred to what you call “the occupation”, yet you refuse to tell us when that “occupation” began. I suspect that you have no idea, of course, perhaps because no such phenomenon exists as “occupation” but in you dark mind and heart.

              • Paranam Kid

                You know damn well the occupation is an officially recognised situation, except in your sick, nazi-onist heart & mind.

                • NadavKatz

                  No, I don’t know and neither do you, but in your black heart and mind.

                  • Paranam Kid

                    Yes you do know, but you don’t admit, that’s different.

                    • NadavKatz

                      I do not know, of course .But, beings like you who hand black roses to their lovers can’t accept the fact that the rest of humanity speaks the truth.

                    • Paranam Kid

                      Sorry to break it you: the nazi-onists do NOT represent the rest of humanity. The rest of humanity is the UN, and the UN says israel has stolen territory & property that belongs to the Palestinians, your Semite brothers by the way.

          • NICKDAVIS844

            Sorry Nadav but did God give lease for the land of israel and you are trying to justify that it has not run out? It is the Jews land whether they live their or not and Gods punishment to them has been served as the condition before God helped Israel regain her land. The Christians of world should have financially helped to resettle the Palestinians any where they wanted to go unless God includes them to be in the promised land of the Jews if blood related and should live together in peace..

    • Louis

      That very way should be applied to Cyprus too.
      End the illegal occupation and return the stolen Greek properties , including Apostolou Andreas…Best idea you,vet ever had.

      • Paranam Kid

        You’re off topic cowboy.

        • oratis

          He used the word Greek when he reffered to property owned by Greek speaking Cypriots,that’s wrong and it’s also wrong when Turkish speaking Cypriots use the word Turkish in the same context.

      • oratis

        You cannot equate the possession of Israel of Judea and Samaria to the illegal occupation by Turkey of Northern Cyprus, on the surface of it they may seem similar but if you delve deeper into it they are not the same.
        There are a lot of historic and religious arguments in favour of the Jews taking back their former lands and if you are a Christian as most Greek Cypriots claim to be then it is difficult to argue against them. Of course,from an atheist point of view those same arguments are almost irrelevant and make little sense.
        In Cyprus’s case, it’s different because Turkey’s role was to keep the peace and then retreat, not to kick people out of their homes and occupy the land indefinately.

        • NICKDAVIS844

          Mathematical calculations are as relevant to atheists and as much to Christians because the final answer is the same but some people can not cope with the truth..

    • NICKDAVIS844

      The root cause of the problem is people like you egging the Palestinians to disaster. The Jews are Gods chosen people and have the right to the land God GAVE them. Only someone drunk to stupor would discount the prophecy in the Old Testament that gives step by step calculation the exact year the Jews would return to their promised land and become a nation in ONE DAY. The other Bible prophecy that the third Temple will be built on Temple Mount is planned to shortly become a reality for the rest of what is prophesied.

      • Paranam Kid

        There is no god, so a non-existent thing cannot communicate. The bible is a fairy tale, just like those of Anderson. And the Muslims, together with many other religions, don’t recognise the bible, it is only the nazi-onists who keep bringing it up as a justification for their Nazi-ideology.

        • NICKDAVIS844

          No God then= no prophecies so why don’t you consider facts given in writing over 2500 years ago that have been fulfilled to the letter to date.

          • Paranam Kid

            Those alternative facts were scribbled by pot-blowing tribal elders who had nothing else to do all day. The Jews chose to believe in it, that’s their right of course, but the nazi-onists chose to interpret it to justify their racist ideology & subsequent policies, including Apartheid & Genocide., just like the Nazis & white supremacists South Africans.

            If you want to believe that nonsense too, that’s your right too, but don’t try to force it down other people’s throat because that is NOT YOUR RIGHT AT ALL. Keep your evangelical BS to yourself.

            • NICKDAVIS844

              I must have touched a soft spot because you normally don’t raise the white flag to a challenge . May be because the answer negates all you believe about what you write. How in your deep calculating mind can someone 2500 years ago write mathematical numbers that predict the exact year 1948 that the Jews would return to their promised land after they have served their punishment for disobeying God? The glove is waiting for you. to pick up but in your case ,’You can take a horse to water but……………………..’

              • Paranam Kid

                I don’t know what white flag you are talking about, but if that makes you feel good, fine.

                The Jews have no promised land, they were never promised anything by anybody because a non-existent ghost cannot communicate so any such calculation is bogus. They only have stolen land & property. And they have been ordered to vacate it.

                Even the creation of their racist state had to be done fraudulently because otherwise they would not have swung it. UN res. 181 did NOT authorise the creation of israel, it did NOT even authorise partition of Palestine. As with their ancestors’ fairy tale, they interpreted 181 to fit their sick narrative & their racist objective.

            • NICKDAVIS844

              Just admit you are mistaken and we will call it quits.

  • NadavKatz

    The “playing with fire” was done by the Muslim-Arabs who brought automatic weapons to Har ha-Bait (Temple Mount) and opened fire at police officers without any particular reason, having murdered two of them and injured others.

    This was how, violently, the status quo was broken.

    One wonders, why non-of the Muslim-Arabs, in and out of the country, condemned this act of violence against the police officers….??!!

