Best way to dispose of old tyres

Probably the safest way to dispose of old used tyres is for them all to be collected together, each district to have its own collection point, and then linked together with either stainless steel hawsers or ropes and then placed in the sea, at agreed locations, to form artificial reefs that could be designated as breeding areas for fish and therefore off limits to all fishing boats. Marine police or coastguard could patrol these areas to prevent them being netted. As the juvenile fish become larger they will, naturally, spread out to other nearby areas where they will be a legitimate target for fishermen who will, eventually, benefit from catching reasonably sized fish. This is a proven concept which many other countries have utilised, as should Cyprus in the near future.

Alan Morton, Larnaca