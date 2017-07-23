Collapse of talks is disappointing but understandable

July 23rd, 2017 Guest Columnist, Opinion 6 comments

Collapse of talks is disappointing but understandable

Eide was overly optimistic from the outset

By Ozay Mehmet

A new reality has now emerged in Cyprus: The UN’s Power-Sharing formula, the Bizonal and Bicommunal Federation (BBF) is dead. Now the people must decide their destiny.

The disappointment over the collapse of the UN-led Crans-Montana reunification talks in Switzerland earlier this month is understandable. But the outcome is no surprise to observers with more intimate knowledge of the negotiations in the preceding two years.

You reap what you sow. The UN team, led by the Norwegian Special Representative Eide, was from the outset two years ago, overly optimistic. As if, heaping praise on Akinci and Anastasiades, would, eventually achieve the impossible and square the circle, known as the CyProb.

By the time of the international conference in Crans-Montana, the two were supposed to have completed their homework. Their agreement should have been at hand on the five chapters on internal power-sharing within the BBF formula.

In fact, there were some 230 items of disagreement, including major differences on rotational presidency, land and territory, and effective governance.

Accordingly, the international conference over the security and guarantee, the sixth chapter, was doomed from the start. Who exactly botched it up? Eide claims it was a “collective” failure.  Probably, that is as fair and balanced a judgement as is humanly possible.

But what does “collective” mean? Was the UN team unaware and could not respond smartly to the maximalist Greek and Greek Cypriot demands? Eide’s ‘common paper’, drafted days before, in the end, turned out to be a non-event.

At the conference, the flexibility from Ankara to update the Treaty of Guarantee and the Treaty of Establishment was, to say the least, surprising. At the bitter end, at the last dinner, faced with Greek and Greek Cypriot rigidity on zero troops, the Turkish foreign minister, with Akinci and the Turkish Cypriot parties, gave up, and the UN secretary general closed the conference in failure.

Tempers are now running understandably high. Unsurprisingly, the politicians are having a field day, blaming all others, but refusing to look in the mirror. One thing is certain: Diplomats, once again, failed, this time in Crans-Montana.

Diplomatic failures do not change the CyProb, the geographic divide on the island. It is time for the UN and international community to realize that peace is made between people, not just amongst leaders.

What comes next on this tormented island? More agony, for sure. Sooner than later, property claims and resettlement of Varosha/Maras will become prominent. In the north, a formal defence agreement with Turkey and other steps to reduce the isolation of Turkish Cypriots are likely. The hydrocarbon issue is always capable of influencing or upsetting politics.

Within the next year or two, new leaders may emerge. In February 2018, Greek Cypriots will vote in a presidential election, and a similar election in the north will follow. Until these elections, the UN will, most likely, keep a low profile. Anastasiades and Akinci have clearly run out of steam.

Fundamentally, it is up to the people, Turkish and Greek Cypriots, to decide how they wish to share the island and live in security. In both zones, there are, to be, sure ethno-nationalists. The silent majority, in each zone, wants a peaceful resolution, an agreed settlement within the EU. But will they prevail?

The UN’s BBF power-sharing was first rejected by the Greek Cypriots in 2004. Now, in essence, it is the same formula that has failed in Crans-Montana. This new reality requires new minds. With a new mindset, a new peace accord in Cyprus, a loose confederation of two states, is the most likely eventual outcome.

Ozay Mehmet, Ph.D (Toronto), Senior Fellow, Modern Turkish Studies,
Distinguished Research Professor, International Affairs (Emeritus), Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • KAITANOU

    Is it really the UN’s Power Sharing Agreement? The only time I have seen the UN’s views written down is the Plaza Report of 1965. Somehow it seems to be view in some way of the negotiators not the facilitators. True almost everybody wants a peaceful solution but apart from that its not clear what the ‘silent majorities’ is reconcilable.

  • Vlora

    “The UN’s BBF power-sharing was first rejected by the Greek Cypriots in 2004. Now, in essence, it is the same formula that has failed in Crans-Montana. This new reality requires new minds. With a new mindset, a new peace accord in Cyprus, a loose confederation of two states, is the most likely eventual outcome.’
    A beautiful closing paragraph.

  • Mist

    The most used word in Greek speaking Cyprus is demand. It implies peremptory obedience, that is not diplomacy. Demand all you like, but without a big stick forget it.

  • Frustrated

    Overall the author of this piece has presented us with a fair picture of where the island is and where it’s likely to end up.

    The UN role has always been one as facilitator and yet its representative, Eide, has been vilified in the cowardly way that we’ve been accustomed to by the GC political establishment as well as the Greek Foreign Minister. After all, wasn’t this latest round of talks meant to be “Cypriot-owned”? No chance of that with the Greek and Turkish Foreign Ministers taking centre stage and strutting about at the Swiss jamboree and dictating to all and sundry how it was apparently going to be.

    Mehmet’s assertion that the bi-zonal, bi-communal mode is dead in the water is correct. However, a loose confederation is unlikely to be agreed by the GC leadership and they’ll merely sit on their hands. I foresee the north, obviously in conjunction with Turkey, making unilateral moves to settle the matter once and for all. And it’s then that all rhetoric hell will be let loose, border crossings closed, flag-waving demonstrations and all manner of wailing and gnashing of teeth. Watch this space.

    • Mist

      Well observed including flying ashtrays and flailing arms.

  • HighTide

    Good summary. It has always been clear that the answer lies with the two communities on the island. Anyone with an ear on the ground could not kid himself as to the prevailing mood that is apparent since years. The give away of the South in rejecting a compromise is the continuous wish for a majority/minority relationship with its northern neighbor. There is no other reason for not considering the proposed confederation of two equals, cooperating harmoniously. It may need another generation to change tack.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close