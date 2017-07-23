Cyprus’ best answer to Turkish provocations is to continue with energy plans, says Energy Minister

The best answer that the Republic of Cyprus can provide to Turkey’s provocations, is to continue and complete its energy plans, Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis said on Sunday.

Asked about the Republic of Cyprus’ energy plans, bearing in mind the Turkish provocations in the island’s Exclusive Economic Zone, Lakkotrypis said that the drilling schedule continues as planned and hoped for a positive result.

Speaking in Larnaca after a memorial service for those who died during the Turkish invasion, the minister said that four years ago, the Republic formed a strategy to build and enhance its relations with neighbouring states and the US, the EU and others.

He added that Cyprus is expanding its with Israel, Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan at a bilateral or trilateral level, “with Greece always at our side”.

On the importance of the presence of French warships in the area where the offshore drilling is taking place, Lakkotrypis said: “The best reply we can give to Turkey’s provocation is to continue and complete the energy planning including this drilling which will be decisive for the future”.

On June 26, the Republic of Cyprus issued a directive to seafarers (NAVTEX 240/17), saying that drilling operation will be conducted in an area bounded by the drilling ship “West Capella”, from  July 10 until October 15.

The rights on Block 11 were assigned by the Republic of Cyprus to Total back in 2013 at the conclusion of the second international bid round. Total decided to extend the lease of Block 11, re-evaluating its geophysical model in view of the discovery of Egypt’s giant Zohr field only about 6km away from the boundary of Block 11.

  • cemal aslan

    what a load of bullshit…THERE IS NO PROVACATIONS OCCURED and the best answer is currently Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa is conducting an extensive 3D seismic surveys in the Turkish Continental Shelf not in the so called Cyprus EEZ waters,right?

  • Vlora

    Wrong.

  • Devils-Advocate

    No, surely the best answer would be to find a way to stop the provocations before drilling. Confronting Turkey with someone elses face is a very high risk strategy. None of the powers have committed to an alliance with us if war breaks out over this, so it’s better to leave the gas where it is for now. France’s only obligation is to protect it’s companies ship, not us.

    Please can anyone tell me what Anastasiades has done locally that makes us so confident that this is the best thing for us to do. We don’t have better functioning hospitals, schools, government departments or anything to say he can get this judgement right. What we do know is they don’t perform better and that he goes into unification talks unprepared and on-top of that loses his cool, when the going gets tough.

    So I don’t feel confident about him leading us into a situation where we will be clearly outmanned and outgunned. This wouldn’t be a war but a slaughter, like last time.. We’re not responding the right way to Turkey’s many warnings, again.. Nobody cares if we have rights, have we not learnt anything people… We have no real friends otherwise they’d already be committed in an alliance pact.. not just whatever ‘lateral’ business partnership(s).

    And for those who sight Greece as our saviour, who is our ally, she is bankcrupt who’s basically a puppet to whomever pulls her financial strings (that is Germany at the moment). Would you really buy a German life insurance policy after the bail in fiasco, I wouldn’t. Besides, Germany is one of Turkey’s best friends and allies.

    • Israel ?

      • Don’t rely on Israel. They only have their interests at heart not ours and they are already doing a deal with Turkey to run a pipeline from their fields to Turkey and hoping Turkey influences the RoC to use their EEZ to run it through.

    • schrodinger’s cat

      There won’t be a war but there will be posturing. The reason there won’t be a war is because the powers that be (US-Russia) have too many interests in the region and another conflict won’t be welcome. The other is that in the case of an armed conflict, Turkey can expect to be blocked at every turn from Cyprus when in comes to EU accession.

