‘Lying’ Eide under concerted fire

July 23rd, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island, featured, News 21 comments

UN special envoy Espen Barth Eide

UN Special Advisor Espen Barth Eide will be back on Monday for meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to establish whether they remained committed to a solution based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation (BBF).

An interview given by Eide to the Cyprus News Agency, was not well received by the Greek Cypriot side as he repeated his view that the talks collapsed because of a “collective failure.” The Cyprus government’s position was that the Turkish side was 100 per cent to blame for the collapse.

He also hit back at criticism, made in the wake of Crans-Montana, that he had been unprepared. The UN, he said were very well prepared, and if anyone was unprepared, maybe it was the people who were in charge and  not those that were helping them.

He said things at the July 6 working dinner – that led to the collapse of the talks – were moving towards a situation of no guarantees. Eide also rejected claims made by the Greek Cypriot side that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had misunderstood the content of a private conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Crans-Montana about Ankara’s willingness to ditch the guarantees system from the first day of a settlement.

According to Anastasiades, when Cavusoglu was asked at the final dinner if he had made such an offer and if so to put it in writing, he refused and denied he had made it. Eide said that the SG had not misunderstood anything. The ensuing blame game, he said, was very unhealthy and “turns complicated issues into banalities”.

In another interview, published on Sunday in Politis, Eide said it was now up to the two sides to decide whether they wanted to proceed based on the February 11, 2014 Joint Declaration that stipulated a solution based on BBF, or would like a different approach.

He was not sure now that both sides remained committed to a BBF, but would find out next week. Following the end of the talks, Turkey said that it was clear finding a solution within the UN framework was not possible and other options would be explored.

Eide told Politis that if Cypriots decided to overcome their small differences, they would have huge support from the international community.

The government, obviously annoyed by the Norwegian’s account of events, urged Eide, through spokesman, Nicos Christodoulides, to reflect on his role in the negotiation process that led to an inconclusive outcome at the Conference on Cyprus.

According to state broadcaster CyBC, Athens, on Friday, asked the UN to put Eide in his place for the ‘false statements’ he had been making about who bore responsibility for the deadlock of the talks in Crans-Montana. The memo sent to the UN, reportedly cited Eide’s “biased support for Turkey”.

Meanwhile, the Greek Foreign Ministry, on Sunday urged Eide to make clear whether Cavusoglu finally agreed during the July 6 dinner to the abolition of the intervention rights and of the Treaty of Guarantees from the first day of the solution, as per his statements in a recent interview. “Because we have the conviction that the Turkish foreign minister stated the opposite both during the Conference and publicly. Unless Mr. Eide was in a different Conference or he wanted to understand things differently,” the ministry said in a statement.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias accused Eide of lying. In an interview published yesterday in Phileleftheros, Kotzias said that the fault of the Greek side was that it allowed Eide to lead it to that phase of the talks, for which the UN official was not prepared.  He said the Greek side “have allowed him to lie for too long,” and added:

“I pointed out to him (his lies) during the Conference. He knew he was lying but he didn’t mind that he was being caught in the act. Luckily, he was forced to give up when he tried to present his own positions as our own in a document. I’m afraid he is continuing these tactics post- Switzerland.” Kotzias said.

Kotzias felt the breaking point between the UNSG and Turkey during the talks came when Cavusoglu admitted that Turkey wanted to maintain its unilateral intervention rights on the island and be able to intervene whenever it saw fit. Turkey wanted to legalise its occupation and, if possible, extend it to the whole of the island, he told the paper.

The biggest problem over time, said Kotzias, was that “we have not been able to persuade Turkish Cypriots to become independent of Turkey,” because “we did not point out the fact that Turkish Cypriots now feel strangers in their homeland and live in a militarised regime.”

The political parties all commented on Eide’s interview, but did not arrive at the same conclusions.

Akel blamed Anastasiades for the fact that, despite Turkey being responsible for the collapse of the talks, nobody in the international community shared this view. Anastasiades, Akel said, allowed Turkey, “through his misguided manipulations, indecisiveness and pre-election expediencies” to play tactical games and win the publicity game in relation to the conference.

It also noted that Eide, in his interviews, gave a different version of what had happened during the final day of the talks from Anastasiades but avoided making an issue of it. “We will not stand on who’s right…. What’s important is the next day,” the party announcement said. The president now had to decide the next moves of the Greek Cypriot side for the creation of conditions for the resumption of the talks.

Edek and the Greens urged the government to seek Eide’s replacement. The Greens called for “a new reliable UN Special Adviser”, as Eide, “has almost officially turned into a defender of the Turkish positions”.

The party said: “Hiding behind the excuse of ‘confidentiality of the procedure’ avoids mentioning everything that took place during that critical dinner.”

Edek also accused Eide of bias and said he had great responsibility for the failure of the talks, as he was unprepared and did not handle things well.

“It was observed in Geneva and it was confirmed in Crans-Montana that Mr. Eide’s role was biased in favour of Turkish positions,” Edek said. The party did not believe Eide was a trustworthy UN representative. It also blamed Anastasiades for Eide’s behaviour, as he was “tolerating his biased stance and repeated lies”.

Diko also said that Eide “acts as an advocate and supporter of Turkish positions” and that he was a liar. “In spite of being proven wrong by the facts, the Greek Foreign Minister and others that were present at the July 6 dinner, he insists on lying with audacity,” the Diko statement said.

 

  • The UN unequivocally backs a settlement scenario which jettisons guarantee nations, instead substituting the EU and UN as guarantors. This dovetails with the Greek Cypriot position. The Greek Cypriots should support Eide and the UN wholeheartedly for totally changing the game in their favour. But instead, as usual, the Greek Cypriots squander their gains on a childish blame-game. A team with more maturity and more humility would simply take Eide’s jibe on the chin and move on. The man has to appear impartial to all parties -give him a chance.

  • Stanlio

    The situation can easily be cleared up. It needs the Turk FM to come out and say that yes, Turkey is willing to abolish its intervention rights from day one of a solution. The fact that the Turk FM has not done this and has, instead, stated. publicly, that ‘zero guarantees’ is a Greek Cypriot dream, suggests that, indeed, Eide is a liar or fantasist.

    • Maz

      Totally agree as I’ve said before Eide must go as he has lost total credibility and respect.

  • Parthenon

    Eide needs to be replaced. He has lost the trust of the Greek side. There is no coming back from that. Just ask the Trojans.

  • Vlora

    An extremely complicated situation for Eide.

  • Barry White

    Should be fun meetings tomorrow. Setting it up nicely for the likely referendum next year in the north for TC`s only with the OECD and UN as observers: “a) Do you want to join Turkey or b) do you wish to enter into a bi-bi federation with the south, or c) do you wish to become a free and independent country.”

    As patience with the Cyprob is now fully exhausted, it will be interesting to see what the TC`s vote for and the UN will move towards “the expressed will of the people”.

    • Monica

      I wonder if they had a stenographer, recorded tapes (or equivalent) at all previous meetings ?
      It would be nice to know the truth ….. as some have evidently been truthful …. and others have not !

      • Kibristan

        This is what I was also thinking. Perhaps if they didn’t then after all this it should be a mandatory feature of all meetings to do with Cyprus issues.

      • The True Cypriot

        Monica – the truth is that this is part of a 80+ years attempt by the Greek people to take over Cyprus.

        Apart from blaming Turkey and us TCs, they will blame the UN and just about everyone else.

        They will not be satisfied until they get all TCs and Turks out of Cyprus.

        Forget all the talk about unification and so on.

        When you really understand the GC motives you will understand the Cyprus dispute.

        “Cyprus for the Cypriots” actually means Cyprus for the Greeks.

        All this other talk is utter rubbish.

        • Vlora

          Exactly

        • Monica

          I prefer not to take sides, TTC.
          Many have vested interests (on both sides).
          I just wish we could find at least one who will “tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth” !
          Only a physical record could give that.
          I know 😉 ….. I’m an idealist 🙂 !!!

          • The True Cypriot

            I know you are very reasonable, but it is not about what you, or I think.

            We have a GC populace that believe we have no place in our own country

            On another thread, you will see odious attacks on us by GCs.

            We are used to this.

            • Monica

              TTC … I see odious attacks from both sides (but only from the few who still harbour old prejudices).
              Time has passed and life must go on, especially for future generations of all Cypriots.
              It’s time for peace …. and only the majority of all Cypriots can achieve that … if they want to.

            • NICKDAVIS844

              When does your paid Turkish shift end because it is not a T/C commenting but someone primed to cause friction between the two communities before his mission is accomplished and returns to his mainland Turkey.

        • mike nico

          You are very much talking from your own ideology with absolute no factual facts on your silly rant, if you look closely your see in 43 years the desimation of the Turkish Cypriots have dwindle to a minority in the North, and give another 20 years their be no True Turkish Cypriot, Those are facts, so why don’t you address those, and stop blaming GC’s,. in 43 years TC’s have been assimilated, gagged from speaking out, even Mr Akinci was mouthed and Gagg in swissland.

          So dont bleat on about Greeks this and Greeks that,

          • The True Cypriot

            You think this problem started in 1974?

            Lets agree to differ.

            • mike nico

              No I dont, but the past is the past, since 74 , your whole reason for blaming Greeks were that they wanted to assimilate Turkish Cypriots, but since 74 it actually been happening by Turkey with the influx of Anatolians and settlers, so why don’t stand up and address the issues of Today, Venting you anger against the Greeks is what Turkey wants you to do, and you have falling in the trap that will be your own doing.

          • The True Cypriot

            I just need to correct one other point you make.

            We are not “assimilated” by Turk, we are outnumbered.

            Of course that trend will continue as more Turks support the north.

            And if i follow your logic, I can either go back to 1974, when the GCs were trying to get rid of us, or I can look forward to a “united” Cyprus under a GC rule.

            No thanks.

            • mike nico

              So you telling that the true TC, will survive in 20 years time, your culture and history will be banished to history books, that is fact not fiction

        • mehmet abdi

          WELL SAID SIR

          • mike nico

            If you wish to dwell pre 74 that is your own prerogative but like I told TTC, if you believe is that GC’s want to take over, then why dont you look on your own doorstep and see that the Anatolian’s and Settlers have been doing that since 74, Now if you very happy with that,then just admit it and I have no argument with you,

            But you have been brainwashed in believing your enemy is the GC, which in fact is not. , I Mehmet really do not care what the future holds for you, you choose your own path.

