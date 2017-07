Seventy-seven-year-old Demetis Panayi who was found floating unconscious in the sea in the Limni area in Polis Chrysochous on Saturday afternoon, was pronounced dead upon his transfer to hospital.

Panayi, who is from Polis Chrysochous, was at the beach with his wife and other family members. At around 5.30pm he was seen floating unconscious by his family.

He was transferred to the Polis Chrysoschous hospital where he was pronounced dead.