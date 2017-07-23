Ministers call for end of occupation and withdrawal of Turkish troops

Memorials were held throughout the government controlled areas to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus and commemorate those who fell during the invasion, with ministers calling on Turkey to withdraw its occupation troops and for the reunification of Cyprus.

Pressure should be exerted on Ankara while Cyprus, exploiting its membership to the EU and its good relations with countries should put forward the interests of the Republic of Cyprus with those of the powerful countries, said House President Demetris Syllouris.

He said that the Cyprus problem is and remains an issue of illegal invasion and occupation and its resolution is the greatest challenge that the Republic of Cyprus has faced.

In a speech in Paphos to commemorate those who fell during the 1974 Turkish invasion, Syllouris said that the fight to secure all human rights and freedoms of the people of Cyprus and for the withdrawal of Turkish troops and settlers continues.

In his speech also in Paphos, Transport Minister Marios Demetriades said the failure to find a solution at the latest round of talks at Crans Montana is not the end of the efforts to reunite Cyprus.

He said that President Nicos Anastasiades made great efforts to achieve a solution but these failed due to the Turkish intransigence and its insistence on maintaining anachronistic system of guarantees and intervention rights on the island.

“We should keep the hope alive as well as the vision to create a free Cyprus, without foreign troops or dividing walls and build a better future for our homeland,” Demetriades said.

The director of the Cabinet, Theodosis Tsiolas, speaking at a memorial service in Meneou  village in Larnaca, said that it is clear that a prerequisite in any effort to resolve the Cyprus issue should be the complete change of Turkish positions on issues of security and guarantees.

Our duty, he added, is to hand over to the future generations a reunited Cyprus that is free of occupation armies, barbed wire and safe for its lawful inhabitants.

Justice and Public Order Minister Ionas Nicolaou said that the Greek Cypriot side does not have the luxury to abandon efforts for a solution.

Addressing a memorial service in Nicosia, he said: “It is our obligation to draw on the lessons of our past and the mistakes of the past. Moreover, history must be nothing but the voice of the dead that teach the living”.

“United, we continue efforts to curb the Turkish intransigence and exploit the benefits of our coordination with Athens,” Nicolaou said.

The Republic of Cyprus has been divided by Turkish troops since 1974.  The latest round of the UN-backed Cyprus talks in Crans Montana, Switzerland, ended inconclusively. The peace talks under the auspices of the UN aim at reuniting the island under a federal roof.

  • Vlora

    A perfect timing!!!

  • Antonio

    Someone needs to tell him that there was a meeting in Switzerland a couple of weeks ago and the decision was made to keep the 40’000 Turkish troops on the island for another generation. Unbelievable!!

    • Nazaret Shamlian

      Your excellency
      I know you were terribly disappointed at the conference n Switzerland.Welcome to the world of the CyProb.
      No doubt you and your organisation will continue to facilitate all efforts to bring the two communities to similar conferences.
      Here’s to the next fifty years of the CyProb.

      • Vlora

        Already all the guys ,born in /after 1974 are transformed into bald headed middle aged men with pot belly.

    • antonis/ac

      How long it would take Turkey to bring these troops back, if she is a guarantor and has intervention rights?

  • Paranam Kid

    It is not via the media that one can negotiate, the opportunity was in Switzerland. But, having given preference to 40 000 troops to 650, there is no point in whining afterwards & to try to continue “negotiating” via the media.

    As for ….exploiting its membership to the EU and its good relations with countries…, Cyprus will just be laughed at by those countries it has “good” relations with.

  • Swiss Family

    i used to believe there could be a solutuion now i joined the negative sayers.

    i don’t believe int this anymore.

  • Caulkhead

    “Keeping the hope alive” for a long as possible without actually agreeing to anything is all they are interested in or they would have come to an agreement in Crans Montana. God forbid what would they all do if the Cyprob was solved?

  • Joy16

    This man can read? oh my- such ability to see whats on the back of his breakfast cereal packet…comes with a free plastic soldier…he must be very happy in his fantasy world, with the rest of the inmates.

  • Pete

    “the vision to create a free Cyprus, without foreign troops”
    Does that include troops from Greece?

    • Monica

      Yes !

      • Parthenon

        No.

        • Monica

          Yes ! … No troops from Greece 😉

    • Parthenon

      No

    • antonis/ac

      Greece’s position has been very consistent: no Greek or Turkish troops on the island, no guarantors and no intervention rights.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Did he keep a straight face saying this?

  • Roof Tile

    If it weren’t so sad, I split my sides laughing.

  • Peace and love

    End of the occupation??? Or at the end of the action of Turkey further to the coup d’etat of the Greeks and the Greek Cypriots in 74? The Turkish army has to leave but with some Greek Cypriot Nazis who want again and again Enosis, the Turkish army is I think of the best current strength of interposition

    • Arty

      Its our country not yours, if you don’t like the way we do things then LEAVE.

      • TC-Nas

        You let one rip again Farty…

