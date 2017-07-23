Pope calls for dialogue and moderation after Jerusalem violence

Medics evacuate an Israeli woman who was injured during a knife attack in the Jewish settlement of Neve Tsuf at the West Bank.

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was alarmed by the recent violence in Jerusalem and called for dialogue and moderation to help restore peace.

“I am following with trepidation the grave tension and violence of recent days in Jerusalem. I feel the need to express a heartfelt call for moderation and dialogue,” the pope told pilgrims gathered under blazing sunshine in St Peter’s Square.

He called for prayers in the hope that all sides would come forward with proposals for “reconciliation and peace”.

Three Israelis were stabbed to death in a Jewish settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, hours after three Palestinians were killed in violence prompted by Israel’s installation of metal detectors at entry points to the Noble Sanctuary-Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem’s walled Old City.

  • NadavKatz

    Let us be clear about the status quo that was violently broken by the Muslim-Arabs. It was set up back in June 1967 and consisted of three points, designed to separate state from religion:

    1. Har ha-Bait (Temple Mount), it being part of Jerusalem, is under Israeli sovereignty and the State of Israel is responsible for all civil and security aspects there

    2. The Muslim Waqf is responsible for the Islamic religious affairs at the compound

    3. No Jewish worshiping may take place at this single most sacred site in Jewish tradition

    An accommodation of peaceful coexistence as was set up back in 1967 may take place when the Muslim-Arabs re-in-iterate their acceptance of the above three points, not before. Sadly, their drive is to undermine the status quo and replace it with a state of conflict and strife against the sovereign nation-state of the Jewish people, regardless of the cost in human life.

