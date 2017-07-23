Saffie Rose Roussos thank you letter from family

On May 22nd, our family experienced a horrific tragedy that no person in this world should go through. Our baby, our angel, Saffie Rose Roussos, was one of the victims in the Manchester terrorist attack that took the life of 22 people.

This letter’s intention is to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who offered support in the days following the death of our baby.

To the greater Manchester police, and especially the Chief police officer who supported our family both physically and emotionally, and the two designated family liaison officers. To the Leyland community, who raised donations to help the family and organized tributes for Saffie’s birthday. To the Wythenshawe hospital personnel, who spent countless hours healing Lisa Roussos and offering accommodation to the rest of the family. A big thank you to Coldplay and Chris Martin for treating Andrew, Lisa, Ashlee, Xander and friends to their Cardiff concert.

To Stephen Fry, who arranged transportation for the family to attend the Cardiff concert.

Finally, our family wants to thank everyone who took a moment to pay their respects in any way. With the generous support of organisations and people like you, we are able to survive through these dark days that came upon us and honour the pride of our family and memory of Saffie Rose Roussos.

Sincerely, Roussos Family